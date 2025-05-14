The trailer for Tyler Perry’s upcoming film ‘Straw’ is out and its giving ‘Set It Off’ meets ‘John Q’ vibes

It’s not that Tyler Perry can’t stop, it’s that he won’t stop.

Coming off a super busy 2024 that saw him release three full-length films—“Mea Culpa,” “Divorce in the Black,” and the highly-regarded “The Six Triple Eight,” along with all of his television shows and introduction of a new series like “Beauty in Black”—the media mogul has shown no signs of slowing down in 2025.

March saw the release of the psychological thriller “Tyler Perry’s Duplicity” on Amazon Prime Video, and in June, he’s dropping “Straw” on Netflix. The trailer for “Straw” was recently released and it looks to be a doozy.

“Straw” stars Taraji P. Henson as Janiyah, a single mother down on her luck who gets thrown out of her apartment who reaches the last straw and decides to take matters into her own hands. The set-up is reminiscent of Thandiwe Newton’s character in “Good Deeds” who befell a similar fate, except she met Wesley Deeds (Tyler Perry) who turned her luck and life around with his generosity.

Based on the trailer, “Straw” almost feels like the parallel universe version of “Good Deeds” where no rich businessman with a heart of gold shows up. In “Straw,” Janiyah has reached her breaking point.

Basically—and simply according to the trailer—it looks like a “Good Deeds” meets “Set It Off” meets “John Q” situation…which means that on June 6, I will have my popcorn ready.

Taraji P. Henson is no stranger to working with Perry; she starred in three of his other films: “The Family That Preys” and “I Can Do Bad All By Myself” (two of his highest-rated films on Rotten Tomatoes) as well as the much ballyhoo’d “Acrimony” (one of his lowest rated films on the same platform). The film also stars Sherri Shepherd, Teyana Taylor, Glynn Turman, Sinbad, Rockmond Dunbar, Ashley Versher and Mike Merrill.

“Straw” debuts on Netflix on June 6.