Maia Campbell resurfaces with a positive life update—and a special message for Tyler Perry

Anybody who came of age in the 1990s is familiar with Maia Campbell. She was a television darling who starred on shows like “South Central,” “In The House,” (which also starred LL Cool J, Kim Wayans and Alfonso Ribeiro) and films like “Poetic Justice” and “Trippin’” where she played opposite Deon Richmond as love interest, “Cinny Hawkins.”

Her career, though, saw ups and downs as she dealt with a bipolar disorder diagnosis and battled drug addiction, resulting in sporadic public appearances, including occasional videos leading to a public outpouring of support and concern for the actress. One thing that never wavered, though, was the hope and optimism that Campbell would bounce back.

So when Maia Campbell posted recent pictures on Instagram for the first time since 2017, looking like a million bucks, the online community poured into Campbell’s cup with love and support. Campbell posted two pictures with celebrity make-up artist, Jayson Glenn, and his and her comments sections were filled with positive messages and every happy emoji available on iOs and Android devices.

Chuck Creekmur, the CEO of hip-hop mainstay, Allhiphop.com, commented, “what a beautiful thing to see.”

Actress Cherie Johnson, better known as “Max” from “Family Matters” shared that she was “smiling so hard.” One user, digital creator Arleisha Marshall, posted what many were probably thinking, “This just made my day seeing your pretty self on my timeline. Praying life has been treating you so much better beautiful.”

Campbell saw all of the love and support and posted a video acknowledging the love and took the opportunity to share a brief update with her community about how she’s doing and a career goal she has had in mind that includes a book written by her mother Bebe Moore Campbell and media mogul, Tyler Perry.

“Hey everybody, thanks for checking in and wondering if I’m okay—I’m doing great. I just wanted you to know that everybody keeps asking me what do I want to do with my career, and honestly, I can say that I really want to get in touch with Tyler Perry and have him produce my mother’s book ‘72 Hour Hold.’ It was a monumental book for me; it was a New York Times bestseller, and July is Mental Health Awareness Month. So, I’m still on that campaign. Keep me up in prayer, keep praying for me, and I’m going to do my best to make you guys happy. See you soon, bye!”

As they say, from her lips to God’s ears. And maybe Tyler Perry’s, too!