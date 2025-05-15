Black women suffered the most job loss in April, report says

Though the U.S. economy added over 170,000 jobs last month, more Black women lost their jobs than anyone else, according to the latest report by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

According to April’s jobs report, despite the U.S. unemployment rate remaining at 4.2%, Black women accounted for a total of 106,000 jobs lost. Employment for Black women dipped from 10.325 million in March to 10.219 million in April. Meanwhile, their unemployment rate climbed from 5.1% to 6.1%, accounting for the most significant month-to-month increase among all demographics. According to the data, Black women have lost 304,000 jobs since February.

The overall Black unemployment also rose for the third straight month in a row from 6.2% to 6.3%, the highest rate since January. However, Black men saw a not-so-insignificant increase in employment—their unemployment rate dropped from 6.1% to 5.6%.

When it came to other demographics, the unemployment rate mostly remained unchanged, including that of white women, which was 3.3%, and Hispanic women, which was 4.6%. Next to Black Americans, Hispanic Americans had the second-highest unemployment rate in April at 5.8% while Asian Americans had the lowest at 3.0%. The unemployment rate for White Americans in April was 3.8%.

This report arrives after four months of the Trump Adminstration slashing away at anything and any job function that remotely has to do with diversity, equity, and inclusion hiring and initiatives. The impact has begun reverberating across corporate America, with many companies announcing an end or change in their DEI policies.

The findings in this report are troubling to Black experts.

“The unusual nature of this increase in Black women’s unemployment is a testament to and a direct result of the anti-DEI and anti-Black focus of the new administration’s policies,” William Michael Cunningham, an economist and owner of Creative Investment Research, said about the data. “This is demonstrably damaging to the Black community, something we have not seen before.”

Other experts are pushing for cautious optimism around the overall picture. Several agree that things are poised to worsen with so much in flux between ongoing tariff wars and rising labor and living costs.

“Let’s not fool ourselves, things are going to get worse later this year, probably later in the summer,” Robert Frick, corporate economist at Navy Federal Credit Union, told CNN. “But for now, we really need to cross our fingers and hope that incomes and jobs hold up.”