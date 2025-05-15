Magic Johnson pledges $500K to HBCU Xavier University 

NBA Hall of Famer and Los Angeles Laker legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson continues to put his money where his mouth is. At a recent gala to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Xavier University of Louisiana, a historically Black university founded in New Orleans in 1925, Johnson pledged $500,000 to help the school raise more than $2 million to support student scholarships, according to MSN.

The school held its Centennial Gala on May 9 in New Orleans, hosted by comedian and media personality Bill Bellamy. The event featured a performance from Jeffrey Osborne, former lead singer for the legendary group LTD.

Johnson, who has had a very successful second life as a businessman since retiring from the NBA, made the donation in honor of Xavier University of Louisiana President Emeritus Dr. Norman C. Francis.

“The mark of a great man and who shows up. Because the man that you are, all the great things that you’ve done in your stellar career. And all the people that you helped. You became successful through your great leadership at Xavier… In your honor, I’m going to give Xavier $500,000,” said Johnson.

Dr. Francis served as the president of the university for 47 years, almost half its existence. During his tenure, he tripled enrollment (currently around 3,400 students) and helped the institution become one of the leading feeder schools for Black students going into medical school.

Xavier, the only historically Black and Catholic university in the nation, is a leading institution for preparing Black graduates for STEM fields.

Johnson is no stranger to philanthropic efforts. His Magic Johnson Foundation is noted for its work in achieving its goals in: advancing economic and social equality by engaging minorities in every aspect of their communities, increasing academic and innovative achievement, raising AIDS/HIV awareness, treatment and prevention, and creating positive emerging leaders, often through donations or direct-service endeavors.