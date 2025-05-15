Chris Brown arrested in UK in connection with 2023 London nightclub incident

Chris Brown was arrested on Thursday at The Lowry Hotel in Manchester, England, in connection with an incident at a London nightclub in 2023, according to the U.S. edition of The Sun. He flew into Manchester on May 14 where authorities were alerted to his presence.

The arrest stems from an altercation on Feb. 19, 2023, between Brown and music producer, Abe Diaw, who alleges that Brown attacked him with a bottle, and then punched and kicked him, at the Tape nightclub in London. Diaw was taken to the hospital where he was required to use crutches upon discharge. London’s Metropolitan Police are holding Brown on “suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.”

Diaw has also filed a civil claim against Brown for $16 million (£12 million) in damages related to the incident.

This is not Brown’s first brush with the law for an assault in a nightclub. In 2012, Brown was involved in a New York City nightclub brawl that included NBA All-Star Tony Parker and rapper and pop star, Drake. As recently as 2024, Brown was accused of assaulting four concertgoers backstage at a concert tour stop in Texas; Brown is being sued for $50 million in relation to the alleged incident.

Over the years, Brown has had a litany of run-ins with authorities for allegations and accusations of various altercations, brawls, and assaults and has been accused of both domestic violence and sexual assault.

Brown is scheduled to perform a limited run of shows at Co-op Live in Manchester starting June 15 and is gearing up for his “Breezy Bowl XX” Stadium World Tour, which he shared in an Instagram post in celebration of his 20 years in the music industry. The show features Summer Walker on the U.S. leg of the tour and Bryson Walker for the European leg, set to kick off on June 8 in Amsterdam.

“CELEBRATING 20 years of CB. So excited to be able to share this moment with the world and my amazing fans. I CANT WAIT TO SEE ALL YALLS BEAUTIFUL FACES. IMA TAKE YALL THREW THESE ERAS BUT MOST IMPORTANTLY GIVE YALL MY HEART AND SOUL,” reads the caption.

Brown’s song “Residuals” is currently number 52 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts and has spent 35 weeks on the chart and reached No. 1 on the Adult R&B airplay chart.