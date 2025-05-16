Chris Brown to stay in custody in the UK until June 13 per court order

Following his arrest this week in Manchester, United Kingdom (UK), the UK court ordered Chris Brown to remain in custody. As previously reported by theGrio, Chris Brown was arrested on Thursday at The Lowry Hotel in Manchester for his reported connection to an unresolved nightclub altercation.

The incident reportedly took place on Feb. 19, 2023, at the Tape nightclub in London between Brown and music producer, Abe Diaw, who claims that the singer beat him with a bottle. Following the altercation, Diaw reportedly was taken to a hospital with injuries that caused him to be discharged with crutches, leading him to file a $16 million (£12 million) civil claim against Brown.

So, when the singer landed in Manchester on May 14, authorities were alerted of his presence and took him into custody “on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.” Brown appeared in Manchester Magistrates’ Court, where his defense attorney, Grace Forbes, argued that the American performer wasn’t a flight risk and should be released, per Associated Press.

During his appearance, Judge Joanne Hirst denied the star’s bail request after prosecutor Hannah Nicholls described the crime as “extremely serious.”

Additionally, the court ordered Brown to remain in custody until his next hearing, which is scheduled for June 13, the same day he is scheduled to perform in Frankfurt, Germany. The singer was scheduled to start his international tour on June 8, with his first US stop set for June 30.