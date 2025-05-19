Dawn Richard and others take the stand in Diddy’s federal criminal case: ‘I saw him kick her, punch her in the stomach’

Dawn Richard, Kerry Morgan, David James and Yasin Binda are the latest witnesses to take the stand in New York as testimony continues in the federal criminal sex trafficking case against hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs. Their testimonies follow singer and model Cassie Ventura’s four-day, harrowing account, in which she alleged sexual and physical abuse and detailed Combs’ drug-fueled sex marathons, known as “freak-offs.”

Binda, a Homeland Security Investigations special agent specializing in human trafficking, testified Friday about evidence collected from Combs’ Park Hyatt hotel room at the time of his 2024 arrest, including baby oil, lubricant, medication, pink powder that tested positive for ketamine and MDMA, and $9,000 in cash.

As witness testimony continued, Richard–a former member of Danity Kane, the musical group formed by Combs–first testified on Friday about the alleged physical abuse she witnessed between Combs and Ventura. On Monday, Richard described multiple incidents in which Combs assaulted Ventura, according to CNN.

“He would punch her, choke her, drag her, slap her in the mouth,” Richard said. “I saw him kick her, punch her in the stomach.”

Before the court adjourned on Friday, Richard testified that she witnessed Combs attack Cassie Ventura in 2009. After attempting to hit Ventura in the head with a skillet, Richard said Ventura went into the fetal position and was dragged upstairs by Combs, with his hand gripping her hair and his arm around her neck. Following the altercation, Richard testified that Combs brought her and another witness into a recording studio, locked the door and expressed that what they witnessed was “passion” and what lovers do.

During cross-examination on Monday, defense attorney Nicole Westmoreland challenged Richard’s account of the 2009 incident, arguing that her statements have been inconsistent over time. For example, in a 2024 demand letter to Combs, Richard’s legal team asserted that she did not witness the altercation firsthand. Richard later testified that she was unaware of the claims made on her behalf, and has recounted the experience to the best of her ability.

Richard also testified that she witnessed Combs take drugs and carry a handgun.

Following Richard’s testimony, Morgan, a former longtime friend of Ventura’s, took the stand. Morgan testified that the two were friends between 2001 and 2018, but currently don’t speak due to Combs’ assaulting her. Morgan was subpoenaed to testify, but stated that she did not want to because she had moved on with her life.

Ventura and Morgan met when Morgan was 16 and Ventura was 15 around 2001. They lived together in New York City in 2004. As close friends, Morgan testified that Ventura, Combs and she would travel to U.S. cities and countries, like Spain and Italy, together, getting to know each other better.

Morgan testified that she witnessed Combs assault Ventura on two occasions–both times while he was sober.

“I saw him push her, I’m pretty sure he hit her,” Morgan said, describing an alleged altercation at Combs’ Los Angeles home. She testified that neither Ventura nor a security guard present at the scene intervened.

The second incident, according to Morgan, took place in Jamaica, where she witnessed Combs allegedly dragging Ventura by her hair down a hallway. Once outside, Ventura ran barefoot into a wooded area after briefly curling into a fetal position. Morgan testified that after locating Ventura, they hid in a ditch for what seemed like hours before returning to the home. She recalled that Ventura had a “really big bump on her forehead.”

Morgan also testified that she was assaulted by Combs after he allegedly let himself into Ventura’s apartment in 2018.

“He came up behind me and choked me and then boomeranged a wooden hanger at my head,” Morgan testified, adding that she had visible finger marks on her neck from the alleged attack.

Although she initially planned to file a lawsuit, Morgan said she ultimately settled for $30,000, which she received through Ventura in exchange for signing a non-disclosure agreement. Morgan further testified that Ventura told her she was “over-exaggerating.” Since then, Morgan said the two have not spoken and Ventura has not reached out to her.

James, Combs’ former assistant, testified that when he sought a job at Bad Boy Entertainment, Combs’ label, an executive told him that “This is Mr. Combs’ kingdom. We’re all here to serve in it.” He also stated that security staffers advised him to stay in his lane, not asking too many questions.

When asked about Ventura, James testified that Combs described her as “moldable.”

“I got her right where I want her–she’s young,” Combs said, according to James.

James is set to continue his testimony on Tuesday morning.