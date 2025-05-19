Former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms ‘heartbroken’ over Biden’s cancer diagnosis

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms reacted to the devastating cancer diagnosis of former President Joe Biden, telling theGrio she is praying for her former boss.

“I’m heartbroken, and my prayers are with him,” Bottoms told theGrio on Monday.

Bottoms worked for President Biden as a senior advisor and led his White House Office of Public Engagement. The 55-year-old Georgia politician told theGrio she had not yet been in touch with Biden but said she intended to reach out to him “soon.”

The devastating news of Biden’s prostate cancer is particularly personal for Bottoms, who shared that she recently lost a “loved one” to cancer.

“I know how devastating it is for his family as well. Anytime someone is diagnosed with cancer, it’s a heartbreaking diagnosis,” told theGrio. “I am praying for President Biden and his family. I know that he is a man of great faith, and I’m sure he will rely on that faith as he’s always done.”

Bottoms added, “I’m praying that he has a speedy and healthy journey, as he faces this challenge.”

The office of former President Biden revealed his prostate cancer diagnosis on Sunday, revealing that the “aggressive” stage had metastasized to his bones. However, his team noted that the cancer appeared to be “hormone-sensitive,” which allows for “effective management.”

“The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians,” said Biden’s office.

Bottoms worked in Biden’s White House for about a year, leading his administration’s public-facing operations. When announcing her role at the White House, President Biden praised Bottoms as a “bright, honorable, tough” leader with great integrity.

“During one of the worst economic downturns the world has ever faced, the Bottoms Administration delivered four years of balanced budgets, without resorting to property tax increases, layoffs or furloughs of City employees,” said Biden. “The Bottoms Administration made historic strides related to criminal justice reform, became a model city for LGBTQ affairs, and reclaimed its title as running the world’s busiest and most efficient airport.”