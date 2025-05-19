Skai Jackson requests restraining order against son’s father over domestic violence allegations

Skai Jackson, the 23-year-old actress and Disney Channel alum, has requested a restraining order in Los Angeles County Superior Court against her son’s father, Deondre Burgin, alleging that he physically assaulted her, threatened her life, and damaged her personal property, reports People.

According to court documents, as recently as Mother’s Day, Jackson claims that Burgin assaulted her, slamming her head into a car window and punching her in the face. Jackson claims she was holding their newborn son, Kasai, in her arms during the assault.

She also claims in the filing that Burgin has physically assaulted her over the course of the relationship by choking her and slamming her into walls, and at one point, while she was pregnant, demanded she drink bleach to terminate the pregnancy. She also alleges that Burgin threatened to stab her in the stomach and held her at knifepoint.

In one incident detailed in the documents, while Jackson claims to have locked herself in the bathroom to get away from him, Burgin allegedly punched through the door and choked her until she could no longer breathe.

Jackson and Burgin’s son, Kasai, was born in January 2025 and in February, Jackson told People that she was enjoying motherhood. “I love being a new mom. It’s just so exciting. So exciting. I’m here tonight, I’m already missing my baby. But it’s been a great month with my new little one,” she said while at the 56th NAACP Image Awards.

Burgin has yet to respond publicly to the claims against him.