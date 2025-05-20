Cassie Ventura’s mother testifies in Diddy sex trafficking trial, says she ‘knew that he was going to try to hurt my daughter’

Singer and model Cassie Ventura’s mother, Regina Ventura, took the witness stand today in the federal criminal sex trafficking case against hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Regina Ventura, who first met Combs in 2006 when Cassie Ventura signed with Combs’ record label, testified that she feared for her daughter’s safety, following alleged threats made by Combs to release Cassie Ventura’s sex tapes, according to CNN.

“The sex tapes threw me,” Regina Ventura stated in court. “I did not know the other person, but knew that he was going to try to hurt my daughter.”

Around the same time, Combs allegedly reached out to Regina Ventura for $20,000 that he had spent previously on Cassie Ventura. While the defense argued that Combs allegedly gave the money back five days later, Regina Ventura testified that the only way she and her husband could afford that was to take a home equity loan.

Regina Ventura also showed the jurors photographs from December 2011 that she took of her daughter after Combs allegedly physically assaulted her to make sure the moment was ‘memorialized.’

David James, who started his testimony on Monday, continued on Tuesday morning, testifying that while he never directly observed physical violence between Combs and Cassie Ventura, he did allegedly witness Combs take drugs and give them to friends. James even testified that once, Combs allegedly took ecstasy shaped like President Barack Obama’s face, Reuters reported.

As part of his duties, James testified that he was responsible for stocking and organizing hotel rooms for the music mogul, ensuring they contained items such as baby oil, condoms and AstroGlide. He further stated that he was instructed not to submit these purchases for company reimbursement, as they were items Combs didn’t want to have a record for.’

James later testified that after encountering Combs’ rival, Marion “Suge” Knight, at a diner, Combs allegedly ordered him to return to the location in search of Knight– while holding three guns on his lap. Shortly after, in May 2009, James left Combs’ company.

The second-to-last witness to testify on Tuesday was Sharay Hayes, a male escort. He said he had participated in sexual encounters with Combs and Cassie Ventura eight to 12 times.

Hayes met the couple in 2021 while working as an exotic dancer. He testified that Ventura initially contacted him, requesting his services for herself and “her husband.” Only after the first encounter, Hayes said, did he realize the husband was Combs. The only thing Hayes knew about the husband prior was that he gave ‘subtle instructions’ the first time around.

The last to testify on Tuesday was special agent Gerard Gannon. Gannon was in charge on the ground for the search of Combs’ Miami Beach home in March 2024. Since the search was tied to a human trafficking investigation, Gannon was assigned the case, he said.

Gannon detailed the search, including the fact that 80 to 90 law enforcement agents participated in the search due to the size of the property, with some stationed on boats to intercept any attempted departures from the property. Gannon testified that they searched the home after 3 p.m. when Combs was scheduled to leave on a trip with his family.

In the search, Gannon testified that agents found parts of AR-15s, loaded magazines and other items such as high heels, sex toys, baby oil, personal lubricant and lingerie in the closet.

Gannon will continue his testimony on Wednesday morning.