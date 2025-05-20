Halle Bailey shares feeling insecure about her weight since giving birth: ‘I’m gonna feel better about myself’

Last week, Halle Bailey opened up about why she requested her sister—Chloe Bailey—remove a TikTok video from her feed: She was feeling insecure about her body image.

The 25-year-old singer and new mom opened up in a video about how her weight has fluctuated since welcoming her son, Halo, in December 2023, causing her to feel “a little insecure.”

“Right now, currently I am a little bit thicker than I usually am and I feel really insecure about it, a little bit,” she began in the video while dressed in a white bandeau top and matching ruffled skirt under a striped lilac shirt. “Because all my life, I’ve been like 120 pounds, really skinny. And then I had my baby, and then when I was breastfeeding, I lost a bunch of weight. So I felt like my body sort of snapped back to where I thought it did, at the time, but it still was very off.”

The “Grown-ish” alum went on to say she seems to have stopped losing weight and that now that she’s 25, “weight is sticking more.” She added that since she’s been on vacation with her sister and son, she’s on a break from her usual workout routine.

“So I’m a little fluffy right now because I kind of fell off of my consistent workouts,” she explained. “I do feel a little insecure about it.”

The “Little Mermaid” star added she was feeling so insecure that when she and her sister were on the beach the day before and filmed a “fun TikTok,” she later had her sister remove it.

“I had texted her and asked her, like, ‘Hey, can you just take it down? Because I feel really bad about my body.’ And yeah, so people are asking, like, ‘why is it deleted?’ It’s because of me. I was insecure about it and what people were saying about my body,” she said.

Most can relate to the feeling of a tagged post not catching us in our best light from our most flattering angle, and plenty in the comments were quick to assure her of that. Several also noted how it was “normal” what she was going through and experiencing.

Despite how she was feeling, the star remained positive. She closed the video by noting that she was pushing through the feelings by remaining present.

“I’m gonna feel better about myself. I’m not gonna be too hard on myself, because I’ve been working a really cool f— job that I just finished guys,” she gushed. “And now I’m on vacation with my sister and we’re celebrating, and we’re with my baby. We’re having like a good time and I’m not gonna be so hard on myself. So my message of today is I’m telling myself, to just enjoy the moment.”

The admission arrives amid Bailey, alleging emotional and physical abuse, filing for a restraining order against the father of her child, 27-year-old rapper and Twitch streamer DDG.