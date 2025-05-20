First time in Portugal? Here’s why Lisbon— and this hotel— should be your first stop

TheGrio Green Book is a modern-day twist on the historic African American Green Book, which guided Black travelers to welcoming and safe places across the country. We continue this tradition with hope, joy, and the will to explore places that were once only dreams for our ancestors or places where our diasporic roots run deep. These are our tips, reviews, and advice for #TravelingWhileBlack.

If you’re visiting Portugal for the first time and landing in Lisbon, the country’s capital city, choosing the right hotel is key for starting things off on the right foot. Lisbon (or Lisboa as the locals call it) is a bustling vibey metropolis, which borders the water and has seven large hills in the heart of the action.

While numerous lodging options range from AirBNBs to super cheap hostels, if you’re looking for peace of mind, picking a hotel is a very solid choice. Among all the hotels in the city, the Internacional Design Hotel (IDH), a four-star boutique property in the city with a “clean and safe” rating from Portugal’s tourism board, is a standout.

TheGrio reviewed IDH during a recent stop in Lisbon and found five reasons it’s a great pick for travelers on the go.

Location, Location, Location

Located in the heart of Lisbon’s historic Rossio Square (a.k.a plaza D. Pedro IV), IDH sits at the center of the action, surrounded by stunning vintage buildings with modern shops like Nike, Mango, and MaxMara just down the street. Zara, a favorite for American travelers, is directly across from the entrance from the hotel if you need to run a get a cute outfit for a night out on the town.

If you’re unfamiliar with Lisbon and nervous about exploring, rest assured—there’s plenty to see just steps away.

The hotel sits at the corner of bustling cobblestone streets, with one strip that is closed to cars, and filled with sit-down restaurants, souvenir shops, and landmarks like the Arco da Rua Augusta. Other districts like Chiado, Bairro Alto and the famous St. George’s Castle are all easy to get to (and in the case of the castle, right within your view).

No guide or map is needed if you don’t have one—you’re in the middle of it all.

A view from the upper floors of Internacional Design Hotel.

Comfort and Creative Design

As its name suggests, the Internacional Design Hotel delivers on aesthetics. Staff welcome you behind a chic emerald green-tiled lobby desk, with bright artwork on display.

Despite the historic exterior, the hotel offers a trendy boutique vibe—a contrast to massive hotel chains. Instead of crowded lobbies and elevators, expect a single stylish lift that fits three people comfortably.

Rooms are artistic and well-equipped with a standard layout, desk, TV, mini-bar, and tall ceilings. Bathrooms are modern, featuring full-length showers. We stayed in a standard room but if you need more room, suites are available and have great ratings.

Editor’s Note: Unlike most American hotels, the mini-bar prices were surprisingly affordable. Snacks and drinks won’t send your bill soaring.

Another perk? Large bath towels and hand towels (instead of tiny washcloths common in U.S. hotels). If you prefer a smaller cloth, ask the front desk or bring your own.

A standard room bed at Internacional Design Hotel in Lisbon, Portugal.

Tasty Brunch Right Downstairs

IDH features Bastardo, a restaurant and bar on the first floor with a delicious breakfast spread to start your day. The price is an extremely affordable 15 euros.

In true Portuguese fashion, the baked goods shine. Expect mini pancakes, croissants, toast, bagels, muffins, apple danishes, and the beloved pastel de nata (Portuguese egg tart). Flaky, sweet, and light—it’s a must-try and present everywhere you go in Portugal.

The menu also includes scrambled eggs, bacon (note: it’s more like thin, fried ham than American bacon), cereal, milk, juices, tea, and espresso.

Glass walls provide a full street view while you dine—perfect for people-watching (and getting a friendly nod from fellow Black travelers passing by as we did).

Modern Convenience in a Historic City

Need contact solution at midnight? We tried it out and Uber Eats delivered it in under 20 minutes. That’s how central IDH is.

When it was time to head to the airport, Ubers and cabs were available right outside too, and we got to Lisbon’s airport in about 20 minutes.

Wi-Fi worked reliably from the lobby onward, and nearby shops offered European adapters for U.S. chargers.

Even if the city feels new to you as a traveler, the hotel offers comfort, ease, and a sense of home.

The breakfast buffet at the Internacional Design Hotel is very Portuguese, while also being accessible to international travelers’ tastes.

Old-World Charm Meets Living History

There’s something transportive about the square IDH is located in. While America may be known the “new world,” Lisbon’s layers of history are impossible to ignore.

After a devastating earthquake, tsunami, and fire hit the city in a single day in the 1755, Lisbon had to rebuild—and it did so beautifully.

The surrounding architecture is both elegant and neat, and reminders of Portugal’s colonial past embodied in statues to past rulers and explorers invite reflection and true learning.

With the city being built on seven hills, Lisbon is truly a walking city full of winding alleys, hand-laid tiles, and breathtaking views. It makes staying at the Internacional Design Hotel that much more appealing because you don’t need a car or expensive transportation to get around and see what Portugal’s capital has to offer.

Our rating?

We found Lisbon, Portugal to be diverse, welcoming, and vibrant—with a quiet peace beneath the energy in the city centers. Internacional Design Hotel is a convenient retreat after a day of exploring and officially, Grio Green Book-certified.