All the new travel requirements you need to know in 2025

The new year often sparks new goals, but 2025 unlocks a series of new travel rules and requirements. This year, a number of travel requirements will be taking effect, impacting domestic and international travelers. So, regardless of whether you’re a frequent flyer or plan on checking new destinations off your bucket list, here is everything you need to know before booking your next flight.

Real ID starts on May 7, 2025

Real ID is becoming a reality this year. After experiencing a series of delays, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security will enforce the “Real ID” requirement at airports and federal facilities in May 2025. The new mandate will require U.S. travelers to have a Real ID-compliant driver’s license or identification card to board domestic flights. Visit theGrio’s “Real ID” breakdown for more details on how to apply, etc.

Traveling to the UK

Starting January 8, 2025, U.S. and European travelers visiting the UK must register for an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA). Modeled after the U.S. ESTA system, the $13 ETA aims to enhance security and streamline border entry. However, ETA is not a visa and does not replace existing visa requirements. Valid for multiple entries over a two-year period, travelers can apply via the UK government’s official website or the ETA app.

ETIAS requirements for U.S. travelers

Starting May 2025, U.S. passport holders will need to apply for travel authorization through the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) before visiting most European countries. The ETIAS allows multiple short-term stays (up to 90 days within a 180-day period) and remains valid for three years or until the traveler’s passport expires, whichever comes first.

New Protections for Air Travelers

New federal regulations now require airlines to simplify refunds for ticketed passengers impacted by flight cancellations or significant delays. Travelers are also entitled to automatic refunds for delayed bags (over 12 hours domestically or 15-30 hours internationally), inoperative paid services like WiFi, and access to 24/7 live customer service.