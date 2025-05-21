Kerry Washington on ‘Shadow Force’: Maternal instincts, career climbing, and the joy of creating

On How Motherhood Shaped Her Character in Shadow Force

Kerry Washington is a mother who plays no games in her new action film “Shadow Force”! In a recent conversation with TheGrio’s John Kelly where he praised Washington as a “strong, powerful, wise, multi-talented mama,” Kelly asked how motherhood prepared her for the fierce role she plays in Shadow Force. Washington drew a striking parallel between real life and the action-packed plot, saying:

In some ways, every parent is on the journey that Omar and I are on in this film because we’re all trying to, like, be fierce and fearless and create healthy boundaries and protect our kids from what’s dangerous out there, but also be loving and protect their joy and make sure that they’re okay. It just happens that, you, know, Omar and I are playing highly trained assassins.

She reflected on the instinctual nature of parental protection, which she could now relate to deeply since becoming a mom. “It was really fun for me to ask myself, if I was a highly trained assassin… what would protecting my family look like?”

On the Uniqueness of the Script

Kelly noted that the film blends action, drama, and heart, calling it a “total package.” Washington eagerly agreed but insisted on adding comedy to the mix, crediting her co-stars Divine Joy, Method Man, and Jahleel Kamara for their comedic brilliance. “They bring necessary levity,” she said. “I laughed, I cried two times,” is the kind of reaction that excites her. She expressed how rare it is to find material that allows her to flex physical, emotional, and intellectual muscles: “I get to be a strong character intellectually, emotionally, and physically is really, really fun.”

On Her Career Journey

Kelly called Washington’s career “a magical run,” highlighting her success across TV, film, and behind the camera. Washington acknowledged her gratitude: “I know every day that I wake up, I’m living a life that’s filled with answered prayers.” She cited inspiration from Cicely Tyson, who viewed her career as an ongoing climb rather than a destination. Washington aims to keep reaching higher while staying grateful.

On What’s Next

When Kelly remarked that it feels like she’s just getting started, Washington agreed. As a producer, she finds deeper purpose: “I’m not just doing work for myself that is exciting, but I’m creating opportunities for hundreds of other people… That for me is exponentially fulfilling.”

Watch our full conversation with Kerry Washington above.