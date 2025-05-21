Kid Cudi expected to take the stand in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs federal trial

After being mentioned several times in witness testimonies in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ federal sex trafficking and racketeering trial, Kid Cudi will reportedly take the stand this week. According to multiple outlets, federal prosecutor Maurene Comey announced plans to call the “Day N’ Nite” rapper to the witness stand as early as Wednesday or Thursday.

This follows the rapper’s name being dropped during Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura’s explosive 4-day testimony last week about her 11-year relationship with Combs. Ventura and Kid Cudi (born Scott Mescudi) had a brief relationship in 2011, “during a rough patch” in her and the Bad Boy mogul’s relationship. However, according to Ventura’s testimony, when Combs found email messages between her and Cudi, he became “enraged.” Combs threatened to blow up Cudi’s car, which coincidentally or not, did end up exploding in his driveway around that same time in February 2012.

“Sean wanted Scott’s friends to see Scott’s car get blown up,” Ventura said in her testimony.

Ventura recounted these details in both her 2023 civil lawsuit against Combs and on the stand; representatives from Kid Cudi’s team confirmed Ventura’s recounting.

“This is all true,” a spokesperson for the rapper told the New York Times at the time.

Similarly, Ventura revealed that Combs learned of her relationship with the rapper during one of their “freak-offs,” which caused him to become “irate” and threaten to release video footage from their freak-off, per People magazine.

Cudi will join a seemingly long list of witnesses set to appear in court as the Bad Boy mogul faces charges of racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. Cudi will join Ventura’s mom, Regina Ventura, Combs’ former assistant, David James, Dawn Richard, and more if called to the witness stand.