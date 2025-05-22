Serayah & Joey Bada$$ spark engagement rumors

Are wedding bells in the air for Serayah and Joey Bada$$?

Over the weekend, the actress and singer had fans doing a double take after posting a TikTok of herself dancing and snacking on a mango. But it wasn’t just her moves or the mango that caught folks’ attention—it was the sparkling ring on her left ring finger.

While fans filled the comments with speculation, Joey Bada$$ leaned into the chatter with a lyric from his latest track, “The Finals,” rapping: “Want me to engage, so you mentioned my fiancée? / Clearly, I ain’t scared to get in the ring.”

While the couple has not publicly confirmed the engagement rumors, this wouldn’t be the first time they’ve soft-launched details about their relationship.

Back in 2023, whispers of their romance started after Serayah starred as the leading lady in Joey’s “Show Me” music video.

With a chemistry that was almost palpable through the screen, it was no surprise when the two began popping up on timelines and red carpets together, quietly confirming their relationship status.

But according to Joey, their story started long before the public caught wind. In a recent interview with Essence, he shared that their first meeting was at a mutual friend’s boat party in 2021.

“I saw her and remember thinking, ‘Wow, I’ve never seen a woman so beautiful,’” he recalled. “She was just strikingly gorgeous, and her aura was radiating.”

Serayah echoed the sentiment: “He was definitely the most mysterious person I’ve ever met, but also very magnetizing. Something about him spoke loudly—without speaking at all.”

Fast-forward four years later, Serayah revealed that she is expecting their first child together during a New York Fashion Week runway appearance—a moment that felt equal parts personal and iconic.

“It honestly was the most beautiful way. I couldn’t imagine doing it any other way,” she said explaining how the reveal was happenstance. “I was really big on not making my reveal feel contrived or forced. So I felt like it was really just God aligning.”

“We’re excited about doing things our way,” Joey later added. “What matters to both of us is having a strong foundation—especially a strong Black family structure. We’re about breaking generational curses and setting a new example.”