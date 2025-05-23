Kid Cudi speaks out after testifying in court against Diddy: ‘Glad it’s behind me’

Kid Cudi broke his silence after testifying against Sean “Diddy” Combs in court.

The 41-year-old rapper, born Scott Mescudi, took to Instagram Stories after he appeared in court on Thursday, May 23, to testify about how he claims the 55-year-old disgraced rap mogul attempted to intimidate him when he became romantically linked with the R&B singer and the highest profile witness in the trial, Casandra “Cassie” Ventura.

“Hey guys, so I just want to say, man, I’ve been seeing all the love and support, and I just want to say thank you so much, man,” the “Day ‘n’ Nite” rapper said to the camera, adding that people had been hitting him up all week to check in ahead of his testimony and even the day of.

“It really means a lot to me, man. You guys are the best, I love y’all,” he said.

The rapper noted the situation was “stressful” and said, “I’m glad it’s behind me.”

While in court on Thursday, the actor testified that in a jealous rage 14 years ago, Diddy, who has been accused of racketeering, transportation of prostitution, and sex trafficking, broke into his house, locked up his dog, and (allegedly) ultimately set his Porsche on fire. He also notably described the music executive as standing like a “Marvel supervillain” during one tense encounter. A few years ago, Cudi said Diddy apologized for the ordeal when the two ran into each other at SoHo House.

“After the apology, I found peace with it,” he said.

Cudi’s testimony on day 9 of the trial followed four emotional days of Ventura testifying on the stand about her relationship for roughly ten years with Diddy, in which she alleges abuse, sexual battery, and being coerced into participating in drug-fueled sex parties dubbed “freak-offs.” She also alleges his staff worked extensively to cover up much of his goings-on and abuse against her.

Other witnesses to take the stand so far have included a former assistant who testified he would clean up hotel rooms after Diddy to protect his image and a sex worker who alleges to have witnessed Diddy abusing Cassie.

Diddy’s high-profile federal sex trafficking trial officially kicked off on Monday, May 12, and is expected to last for at least six more weeks. If convicted, he is facing life in prison.