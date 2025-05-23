Remy Ma offers to pay Papoose’s divorce lawyer—says his new boo, champion boxer, Claressa Shields can chip in too

Things sure do ramp up quickly in the world of the separated-but-not-yet-divorced music couple, Remy Ma and Papoose.

On Wednesday, May 21, Claressa Shields, the Olympic gold-medalist boxer who is also the only boxer in history—regardless of gender—to hold all four major titles in boxing in three different weight classes, went on “The Breakfast Club” to talk about her upcoming fight, how she’s become clout, and, of course, her relationship. Shields, 30, is in a relationship with Papoose, 47, and while speaking about the beginnings of their relationship and where they are now, she mentioned the “elephant in the room”—the pending divorce between Papoose and Remy Ma, as something that has to be handled.

Because Remy and Papoose love to address issues between them via social media, after Sheilds’ interview, Remy Ma then took to IG to get a few things off her chest, one of which is that Papoose is slow-rolling their divorce proceedings. Remy said she’d even pay the lawyer fees if Papoose didn’t have the money to do so.

“Who I married in 2008, that’s not who this is now. Now he’s a wife. Listen, this is what I would like: Papoose, you have my lawyer’s information. If you can’t afford to retain a lawyer since the lawyer that you gave has not been retained yet, I told you I’ll pay for it. If someone that loves you over there wants to pay for it, great. That will make me happy. Everything is signed and ready to go,” said the Bronx rapper, clearly referencing Shields as the “someone that loves you over there,” she said during an IG Live session.

What has since ensued is a mind-boggling amount of back-and-forth on Instagram, with both posts and IG Lives, some of which have been saved, others not. Remy Ma has accused Papoose of being broke and unable to afford…things, and even pulled up with alleged receipts of jewelry Papoose has pawned for money. Papoose has accused (again) Remy of cheating on him (though they both have accused the other of the same thing so, old news).

Papoose claims that Remy has ALSO not filed for divorce instead trying to get back with him, again with alleged receipts (seriously people, do you all want to go your separate ways or not?), and being blackmailed by her dude, Eazy the Block Captain, Remy went back on IG live accusing Pap of being a liar and, well you see where this is going. The most interesting part of it all is Brooklyn rapper Fabolous getting caught up in the middle of it because he posted a picture with Remy Ma at a Knicks game after their similarly tragic, historic collapse in game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night.

All is not well in Gotham City right now.

Remy Ma (Reminisce Mackie) and Papoose (Shamele Mackie) exchanged wedding vows over the phone in 2008 while Remy was incarcerated and eventually were officially married in 2016, in a wedding featured on “Love & Hip Hop: New York.” Remy was released from prison in 2014. The couple has one child together, Reminisce, born in 2018, though both Remy and Papoose have children from previous relationships.

While ideally a saga like this would be privately settled, especially for a star athlete like Shields who has so many positive accomplishments worthy of attention, sometimes matters of the heart get messy. Chances are the internet will see more chapters play out on the Summer Jam screen for the world to see.