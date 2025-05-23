Sheinelle Jones’ husband, Uche Ojeh, dies at 45 following battle with aggressive brain cancer

Uche Ojeh, the husband of “Today” co-host Sheinelle Jones, has died after a battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer. He was 45.

Jones’ co-hosts, Craig Melvin, Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie, Carson Daly, Dylan Dreyer, and Jenna Bush Hager shared the “heartbreaking” update during the popular morning show’s early morning broadcast on Friday, May 23.

“With profound sadness,” Guthrie announced that Ojeh, her friend and husband of her dear colleague, passed away after “a courageous battle” with an aggressive form of brain cancer called glioblastoma.

“There are no words for the pain that we feel for Sheinelle and their three young children,” she continued. “Uche was an incredible person. We all loved him… We just want to say Sheinelle, Kayin, Uche and Clara and the Ojeh family: we are with you, we love you. You are our family and we’re just sending all of our love to you right now.”

A special tribute segment featured highlights from his life, including meeting Jones in the 90s at Northwestern University and eventually marrying in 2007 in her hometown of Philadelphia. The couple went on to welcome three children: a son, Kayin, 15, and fraternal twins Clara and Uche, 12. The Nigerian native, whose full name was Uchechukwuka Adenola Ojeh, worked as a managing partner for UAO Consulting for the last 17 years.

“He loved those kids more than anything else in this world, and was just so proud,” said Melvin, who was close friends with Ojeh. “He was that dad that was on the sideline of every soccer game. He was at all of the concerts and the recitals. He was that guy.”

Jones shared a portion of the segment on her Instagram and wrote in the caption, “Thank you for all of your love and support,” with a red heart emoji.

The 47-year-old co-host of “Today” has been absent from the show since December. In January, she addressed her absence on Instagram and said she was “taking time to deal with a family matter.”

“I sincerely appreciate all of you who have reached out while I’ve been absent from the show,” she wrote. “It’s not lost on me how lucky I am to have not only the support of my Today show family, but to also have all of you. Your kindness means so much to me. I’ll see you soon.”