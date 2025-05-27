Lauren and Cameron Hamilton from ‘Love Is Blind’ say pregnancy news is a ‘light in the darkness’

After four long years of trying, “Love Is Blind” fan-favorite couple Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton are preparing to welcome their first child. A rep for the couple confirmed the news to People Magazine, and Lauren and Cameron opened up about the journey, the emotions, and what this moment means to them.

“We were counting down the day till we could test because we did IVF [in vitro fertilization],” Cameron told the publication. “We knew, okay, this is the day that we’re going to do the test. Of course, we’re going in for a blood test later that day, but we couldn’t wait any longer.”

So they did what so many hopeful parents do—they took a Clearblue test together. They waited with the test face down. And when they flipped it over and saw pregnant in bold letters, everything changed.

“We saw the word pregnant,” he continued, “and that was just a huge moment to actually see the word pregnant on the test. It was a…”

“A relief,” Lauren added, chiming in for her husband. “Because we’ve taken a few pregnancy tests and when you use the ones with the lines, it could be anxiety-driven because it’s like, ‘Is that what I think?’ So seeing the word pregnant…was amazing…indescribable…I fell to my knees and cried.”

Their road to this point hasn’t been easy. The couple, who met and married during the first season of Netflix’s “Love Is Blind,” has been open about their difficult fertility journey.

“It’s been a long time coming,” she added, explaining how the timing made the news even more emotional. “I lost my father [at] Christmas last year. And so we took this test at the end of January, beginning of February, so this was literally light in the darkness. This was like, wow. The spark that my whole family needed. We’ve been trying for a long time.”

It’s been a bittersweet joy knowing her father won’t be physically here, she says they are feeling his presence nonetheless. “We just felt so blessed, so grateful,” Lauren said. “And then it hit: We’re going to be parents. Oh my God.”

As Lauren settles into her second trimester, she’s finding comfort in small joys like cheese (lots of it), fruit, and her husband’s support.

“He’s just been so great,” she said of her husband. “So patient, so awesome. I’m so blessed to have a partner like him.”

She’s also leaning on fellow “Love Is Blind” alum Amber Barnett, who recently had her own baby and is quick to give Lauren the “real, real lowdown” on motherhood.

With just a few months to go, the excitement is real for the soon-to-be parents. “I’m looking forward to doing all the fun stuff again,” Lauren said. “’Disney on Ice,’ the zoo, just reliving childhood through our baby’s eyes.”

Cameron is already thinking about starting his own traditions, beginning with the first night home.

“When I was born, I slept on my dad’s chest that first night,” he said. “Maybe we can keep that tradition going.”

While discussing her fertility has not been easy for Hamilton-Speed, the “Love Is Blind” alum previously shared why she’s been so open about the topic.

“This conversation is not the easiest for me, I’ll be honest,” she said, as previously reported by theGrio. “But I think it’s so important to talk about it so that you can see yourself in the conversation that we’re about to have.”