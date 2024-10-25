‘Love is Blind’ favorites Lauren and Cameron share how a difficult fertility journey made them ‘stronger’

“Love Is Blind” veterans Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton are still going strong — and credit a difficult fertility journey for bringing them closer as a couple.

On the second episode of the couple’s new podcast, “The Love Seat,” released Wednesday, Oct. 23, the series’ fan favorites publicly discussed their challenging journey to conceive and the pressure they’ve felt from family and society for the first time.

“We’re talking about something that we have never talked about before,” Speed-Hamilton, 36, said at the start of the episode, adding, “Which is fertility and our fertility journey.”

Hamilton, 34, noted, “The number one question that we are always asked is ‘When are you going to have a baby?’”

The Hamiltons, who met and married during the first season of Netflix’s hit reality dating show, will celebrate six years of marriage in November.

While Speed-Hamilton admitted she likes to share about her life and marriage, she said, “This conversation is not the easiest for me, I’ll be honest.”

She continued, “But I think it’s so important to talk about it so that you can see yourself in the conversation that we’re about to have.”

Hamilton asked his wife how she thinks their difficulty to conceive has impacted their relationship.

“It has made us feel more connected. I think we support each other, we’re more in tune now,” she responded, adding, “I feel like in marriage, or any type of relationship, when you go through something that’s big and heavy or weighs on your heart, it creates a bond.”

Finally, she said, “I think that it’s actually made us stronger.”

Hamilton agreed before adding, “When I saw what you were going through in terms of taking the medications, doing the daily shots, knowing that IVF and all this stuff wasn’t really something that you naturally wanted to do but you did it for me — you showed me a new level of love that I’d never seen before.”

The data scientist became emotional as Speed-Hamilton thanked him for the appreciative words.

Further in the episode, the pair sit down with fellow reality TV stars Shelah Marie and Ace Hood from “Love and Hip Hop Miami” season four. During their lively discussion, the quartet digs deep into the subject of fertility and how it can impact a relationship.

At one point, Marie reminds the group that when it comes to fertility, “There’s a lot of things you can’t control.”

She also shared how she stepped into acceptance during her fertility journey, asking herself a series of probing questions that included, “Am I still going to create a life that I am in love with?” and “Am I still going to create a legacy? Does a legacy only have to be through a child? What am I going to do without that?”

She added, “The more that I do that, the less that I need a child to fulfill that.”

Since appearing on “Love is Blind,” the Hamiltons have remained fan favorites. As previously reported by theGrio, last year, the couple renewed their vows during a scenic and intimate ceremony in Las Vegas.

In the caption of an Instagram post that included a video montage of the couple, Speed-Hamilton wrote, “[Five] years into forever! I can’t believe we’ve been married half a decade… somehow each day I’ve come to love you a little more! You are such a gift and I’m so grateful for you.”