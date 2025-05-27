President Trump shares post calling Biden ‘decrepit corpse’ days after cancer diagnosis

President Donald Trump regularly insults his predecessor and former 2024 presidential opponent, former President Joe Biden. However, Trump’s latest jab against the 46th president of the United States was rather personal and maybe not well-timed.

On Memorial Day, President Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to re-share a post from right-wing political commentator Rogan O’Handley that made a personal swipe at 82-year-old Biden.

“They stole the 2020 election and hijacked the country using a decrepit corpse as a frontman,” wrote O’Handley, repeating a false claim popularized by Trump that his 2020 defeat to Biden was the result of mass voter fraud.

The post also mentioned the Biden administration’s use of an autopen to sign executive orders, a practice Trump used during his first term in office.

“They used an autopen to start wars, steal from our treasury, and pardon their friends,” wrote O’Handley, who added, “Arrest those responsible and charge them with TREASON.”

Trump re-shared the May 20 post early Sunday morning.

The reference to Biden as a “decrepit corpse” was seemingly ill-timed, considering the former president was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer, which his office revealed was an “aggressive form” that had spread to his bones.

Later on during Memorial Day, President Trump continued his attacks on Biden in a post intended to celebrate the federal holiday honoring fallen soldiers. But rather than focusing his message on the military, Trump expressed more contempt against Biden.

“HAPPY MEMORIAL DAY TO ALL, INCLUDING THE SCUM THAT SPENT THE LAST FOUR YEARS TRYING TO DESTROY OUR COUNTRY THROUGH WARPED RADICAL LEFT MINDS,” wrote Trump, who accused the Biden administration of allowing 21 million criminals and “MENTALLY INSANE” migrants to illegally cross the U.S. border.

Trump also called Biden an “INCOMPETENT PRESIDENT.”

“HOPEFULLY THE UNITED STATES SUPREME COURT, AND OTHER GOOD AND COMPASSIONATE JUDGES THROUGHOUT THE LAND, WILL SAVE US FROM THE DECISIONS OF THE MONSTERS WHO WANT OUR COUNTRY TO GO TO HELL,” Trump added.

Though President Trump initially said Biden’s cancer diagnosis was “very sad” and that he felt “badly about it,” he subsequently joined conservative voices in suggesting there was a cover-up of his cancer while in office. There is no evidence to suggest Biden was previously diagnosed with cancer before his recent May 16 diagnosis.