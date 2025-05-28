Ja Rule’s daughter Brittney Atkins weds Tevin Aitken in glamorous Great Gatsby-themed wedding

Ja Rule just celebrated a significant fatherhood milestone: walking his daughter down the aisle.

On Friday, May 23, the 49-year-old rapper’s daughter, Brittney Atkins, married her beau, Tevin Aitken, during an elegant and glamorous Great Gatsby-themed ceremony at the Villa Barone Hilltop Manor in Mahopac, New York.

“Such an amazing moment for any father to walk his daughter down the isle…love you Babygirl,” Ja Rule, whose real name is Jeffrey Bruce Atkins, wrote in the caption of a post on Instagram.

The post featured a shot of the proud father of the bride smiling beside his daughter in her wedding dress on the big day.

People magazine reported that the lavish affair, attended by 250 of the bride and groom’s loved ones, began with a romantic outdoor ceremony and ended with a lively reception with a fireworks display. The color schemes kept up the art deco vibes, with the bridesmaids wearing rust while the groomsmen wore olive.

For her part, Brittney donned a stunning, sparkly sleeveless gown with a belted waist. She completed the look with a sweeping cathedral veil adorned with a beaded pearl headpiece. She told People she found the dress during her first dress appointment and was so in love with it that she didn’t bother with looking for a second look for her reception. Meanwhile, the groom wore an ivory suit.

“It is definitely a dream come true to be able to marry your best friend, someone not to just love but laugh and grow old with,” she said of her big day.

The bride, on her father’s arm, walked down the aisle as “For You” by Kenny Lattimore played. The couple shared their first dance to “About Him” by Alex Isley during the reception.

Brittney is Ja Rule’s oldest child, whom he shares with his wife of 24 years, Aisha Atkins. The couple also shares two sons, Jeffrey Jr. and Jordan, who attended the glitzy wedding.

Brittney, who is a reality TV personality and burgeoning screenwriter, and Tevin, who works as a business owner and contractor, met through a dating app “years ago.” The pair got engaged on September 18, 2023, when Tevin proposed in his native Jamaica. Brittney’s cousin captured the beach proposal on video, which Brittney posted on Instagram, writing “ISSA WIFE” in the caption, with a face holding back tears, smiling heart face, and champagne flute emojis.