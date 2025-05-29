Beyoncé turned the ‘Cowboy Carter’ stage into a ‘once-in-a-lifetime gender reveal’

Rain…a gender reveal…You never know what kind of magic Beyoncé is going to pull out at one of her shows.

During the fourth stop of her Cowboy Carter tour at MetLife Stadium, Queen Bey gave fans more than just vocals and visuals. She gave one lucky couple a moment they’ll never forget. While scanning the crowd for signs, the star spotted a message from a pair of fans that simply read: “First born, Carter.”

“Gender reveal. Right now? Hold on I’ll be back. Imma do it later,” she said into the microphone before exiting the stage, as seen in a fan-captured video.

After switching from a red leather look to a black jumpsuit with American flag flares, Bey returned and kept her promise.

“So I promised I’d come back to you,” she said, returning to that section of the crowd. “I didn’t want to rush this because this is important. A once-in-a-lifetime gender reveal. Imma take my time”

Crouching down to open the couple’s envelope, Knowles-Carter revealed a piece of paper that read “Cowboy” in black and blue letters.

“It’s a boy! God bless you. Congratulations,” she announced as the crowd cheered.“Thank you so much for letting me be a part of it.”

Before returning to her performance, the star jokingly told the couple that she’s “keeping” the paper that revealed the news. Just as the crowd erupted, clips of the moment quickly went viral online.

So much so that even Mama Tina chimed in, reposting a fan-recorded video to Instagram with the caption: “Wow!!!! Who takes the time and does a gender reveal when they are wet and cold? I was like Girlllllll you gonna get sick.”

Now, this isn’t the first time Knowles-Carter gifted someone with a gender reveal. She also did it in June 2023 in Germany during the “Renaissance” world tour, revealing that a fan was having a girl in a tone similar to her song “Run the World (Girls).”

In addition to being the mega superstar and entrepreneur the Beyhive adores, Knowles-Carter is a mother at heart. Recently, Mama Tina revealed that her daughter’s definition of a “lit” time includes spending time with her three kids: Blue Ivy, 13, and twins Rumi and Sir, 7.

“I think lit for her is being with her kids. It sounds like a cliche, but it’s just the honest to God truth,” Knowles told Andy Cohen. “They dance obviously. And they party…we let our hair down when we get together.”