Beyoncé turned the ‘Cowboy Carter’ stage into a ‘once-in-a-lifetime gender reveal’

 During her “Cowboy Carter” tour, Beyoncé helped one couple learn they were bringing a little cowboy into the world.

Haniyah Philogene
May 29, 2025
Beyoncé, Beyoncé gender reveal, Beyoncé Cowboy Carter tour, Cowboy Carter gender reveal, Beyoncé gender reveal tour theGrio.com
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Beyoncé is seen onstage at the 67th annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

Rain…a gender reveal…You never know what kind of magic Beyoncé is going to pull out at one of her shows.

During the fourth stop of her Cowboy Carter tour at MetLife Stadium, Queen Bey gave fans more than just vocals and visuals. She gave one lucky couple a moment they’ll never forget. While scanning the crowd for signs, the star spotted a message from a pair of fans that simply read: “First born, Carter.”

“Gender reveal. Right now? Hold on I’ll be back. Imma do it later,” she said into the microphone before exiting the stage, as seen in a fan-captured video. 

After switching from a red leather look to a black jumpsuit with American flag flares, Bey returned and kept her promise.

“So I promised I’d come back to you,” she said, returning to that section of the crowd. “I didn’t want to rush this because this is important. A once-in-a-lifetime gender reveal. Imma take my time”

Beyoncé kicks off the ‘Cowboy Carter Tour’ with rare appearances of all of her children
Also Read:
Beyoncé kicks off the ‘Cowboy Carter Tour’ with rare appearances of all of her children

Crouching down to open the couple’s envelope, Knowles-Carter revealed a piece of paper that read “Cowboy” in black and blue letters. 

“It’s a boy! God bless you. Congratulations,” she announced as the crowd cheered.“Thank you so much for letting me be a part of it.” 

Before returning to her performance, the star jokingly told the couple that she’s “keeping” the paper that revealed the news. Just as the crowd erupted, clips of the moment quickly went viral online. 

So much so that even Mama Tina chimed in, reposting a fan-recorded video to Instagram with the caption: “Wow!!!! Who takes the time and does a gender reveal when they are wet and cold? I was like Girlllllll you gonna get sick.”

Now, this isn’t the first time Knowles-Carter gifted someone with a gender reveal. She also did it in June 2023 in Germany during the “Renaissance” world tour, revealing that a fan was having a girl in a tone similar to her song “Run the World (Girls).” 

In addition to being the mega superstar and entrepreneur the Beyhive adores, Knowles-Carter is a mother at heart. Recently, Mama Tina revealed that her daughter’s definition of a “lit” time includes spending time with her three kids: Blue Ivy, 13, and twins Rumi and Sir, 7. 

“I think lit for her is being with her kids. It sounds like a cliche, but it’s just the honest to God truth,” Knowles told Andy Cohen. “They dance obviously. And they party…we let our hair down when we get together.”

What inspired Tina Knowles to write ‘Matriarch’? Beyoncé and Solange’s future grandbabies: ‘My kids never met my mom’
Also Read:
What inspired Tina Knowles to write ‘Matriarch’? Beyoncé and Solange’s future grandbabies: ‘My kids never met my mom’
Mentioned in this article:

More About: