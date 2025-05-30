Actor Tray Chaney shares experience after son is injured and house is leveled in tornado: ‘PLEASE CHERISH LIFE’

Actor Tray Chaney—best known for playing the role of “Poot” on HBO’s landmark cop-drama “The Wire”—and his 18-year-old son, Malachi, were recently caught in a tornado in Locust Grove, Georgia, which is about an hour south of Atlanta.

According to WSB-TV in Atlanta, the F-2 tornado touched down Thursday afternoon, causing extensive damage in a subdivision near Interstate 75. Chaney and his son lived in one of the homes in the subdivision, and their home was entirely leveled.

Based on both posts by Chaney and eye witnesses, he and his son were sucked out of their home as the tornado hit, demolishing the home entirely. Chaney sustained an injury to the head and was taken to the hospital and eventually released; his son, though, was thrown about 300 feet and is currently in a local area intensive care unit and remains unconscious.

“3pm a Tornado hit my House & Me & My Son experienced it from start to finish! I was unconscious on the ground with my face in the mud with my parts of my house on top of me. I woke up in a panic crawled from under my house screaming my son’s name out,” shared Chaney about the harrowing experience. “My neighbors were there to assist me & finally we found my son 300 feet away in the woods behind my house. Malachi is in the hospital fighting & me and my wife have not and will not leave his side.”

Similarly, Chaney shared a video showing the actual devastation to their home, in which he tearfully recounted what happened and expressed his concern for his son.

“PLEASE CHERISH LIFE! HUG YOUR LOVED ONES NOW! LIFE JUST CHANGED FOR ME & MINE! We’ll NEVER BE THE SAME!” he implored others.

He and his family started a GoFundMe with updates about his son and their home’s devastation as they continue to pray for positive news about Chaney’s son.