Audra McDonald responds to Patti LuPone’s comments about her: ‘If there’s a rift between us, I don’t know what it is’

Audra McDonald has responded after Patti LuPone said the two were not friends.

Earlier this week, in a sit-down with the New Yorker, LuPone said McDonald was “not a friend.” In a clip from an upcoming interview with Gayle King shared on Thursday, May 29, by CBS Mornings, the 54-year-old Broadway star reacts to LuPone’s remarks.

“If there’s a rift between us, I don’t know what it is,” McDonald said plainly.

“That’s something you’d have to ask Patti about,” the six-time Tony winner added. “You know, I haven’t seen her in about 11 years, just because we’ve been busy just with life. So I don’t know what rift she’s talking about, but you’d have to ask her.”

LuPone and McDonald have shared the stage many times throughout their careers, including for major events and concerts. In 2000, they starred together in the New York Philharmonic’s concert version of “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” when LuPone played Mrs. Lovett and McDonald the Beggar Woman.

The 76-year-old actress’ remarks arrived as McDonald just became the most Tony-nominated performer in Broadway history after receiving her 11th nomination for her historic run as Rose in the musical “Gypsy.” Her portrayal marks the first time a Black actor has stepped into the role on Broadway. LuPone played Rose in the show in 2008.

When asked about McDonald’s historic turn as Rose by the New Yorker, LuPone reportedly turned to the window and said with a sigh, “What a beautiful day.” LuPone also fired shots at award-winning Broadway actress Kecia Lewis in the interview, particularly taking issue with Lewis’ status as a veteran Broadway star.

“Here’s the problem. She calls herself a veteran? Let’s find out how many Broadway shows Kecia Lewis has done, because she doesn’t know what the fuck she’s talking about,” she said. “She’s done seven. I’ve done thirty-one. Don’t call yourself a vet, b—.”

McDonald’s full interview with King is set to air later next week. The 78th Tony Awards are slated to take place on Sunday, June 8.