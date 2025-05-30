Baylor University football star Alex Foster killed in shooting in his hometown

The cause of death for Alex Foster, a top football player at Baylor University, has been revealed.

On Wednesday, May 28, the 18-year-old died unexpectedly in his hometown of Greenville, Mississippi, after he was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, the Clarion-Ledger reported.

According to the outlet, the Greenville Police Department confirmed they responded to a call about shots fired at around 12:11 a.m. local time at 1800 East Alexander St. on Wednesday morning. Officers who arrived on the scene discovered a male who had been shot multiple times in a car.

The victim was then transferred to Delta Health Center, where he died 30 to 40 minutes later. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing, NBC 5 DFW reported.

While Police didn’t identify the victim, on Wednesday, Baylor Football confirmed Foster’s death in a statement shared in a post on X and the Baylor Bears website.

Head coach Dave Aranda and athletic director Mack Rhoades said they were “heartbroken by the unexpected loss” of Foster, who was home for summer break with plans to return to Baylor in Waco, Texas, for the fall.

“Our deepest condolences are with Alex’s family and all who loved him, as we lift them up in prayer now and in the days to come,” read the statement. “In this time of deep sorrow, we draw strength from our faith, the love of the Baylor community, and the unbreakable bond forged through the game we love. Alex’s memory will forever be part of our hearts and this program.”

Foster, a defensive lineman for Baylor, was a four-star recruit from St. Joseph High School in Madison, Mississippi, who joined the Bears in 2024, Yahoo Sports reported. After spending his first season redshirted, the football star was gearing up to play his next season.

In an additional post on X, Aranda added, “We are devastated by this loss. In his time at Baylor, he made a long-lasting impact on all of us in the program. Our hearts are broken, and our prayers are with his family, friends, and all those who loved him so deeply.”

According to the Associated Press, Foster’s death occured amid a “surge in violent crimes” in the area. In a recent video on Facebook, Greenville Mayor Errick D. Simmons discusses the uptick in “senseless killings” and announced a curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. to “stabilize” the situation. As part of the curfew, late-night establishments and nightclubs must cease their operations by midnight.

While speaking about Foster to the Clarion-Ledger, St. Joseph Catholic-Greenville football coach John Baker said, “He was just a great guy.”

He added, “Real quiet, soft-spoken guy, you know. Had his head on right and was wanting to make it out. He was a good dude, man.”