Niko McKnight, estranged son of Brian McKnight, reportedly dies of cancer

Niko McKnight, a singer and guitarist who also happens to be the estranged son of R&B star Brian McKnight, has reportedly died after a battle with cancer. The news was confirmed by the brother of Brian, Claude McKnight, in a video posted to TikTok on May 29. The date Niko passed away has not been confirmed, as of yet—nor has his age.

“This morning I found out that my nephew, Niko McKnight, passed away. He’d been bravely battling cancer for the past two years or so,” said Claude.

“Niko was one of those amazing kids quirky, and curious and ridiculously talented. Amazing singer, amazing guitar player. Had a great eye as a photographer. And one of those kids, at least in my estimation, that you always wanted to be around,” he continued in praise of his nephew.

Niko (born Nikolas) and his siblings (and mother) made headlines some years ago as personal matters turned public when it was revealed that Brian had an estranged relationship with several of his children. As recently as 2024, he has referred to his four oldest children—Brian, Jr., Niko, Brianna and Clyde—as “products of sin,” saying that “In order to live a life that you love, you have to get rid of the evil and the negativity — even if that evil and negativity is related [to you],” according to Page Six.

Claude didn’t address the family drama directly but did speak about the topic.

“I wanted to post this about Niko, about his legacy, about how amazing he is, not about what some of you may have heard about family drama that has existed for quite some time, in our family,” he said in the video. “I don’t know exactly what was going on there, I know what I’ve seen. I know what I’ve heard from all parties involved…a lot of things didn’t get resolved.”

Claude McKnight added, “I know that kid had a lot inside, a lot eating at him for a long, long time. I may have contributed to what happened with him, what I do know is he’s out of pain now. I just want to uplift that young man.”

RIP Niko McKnight.