Eddie Murphy’s son, Eric, and Martin Lawrence’s daughter, Jasmin, recently tied the knot

Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence are officially in-laws!

During an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on Thursday, May 29, the 64-year-old comedian revealed that his son married 60-year-old Lawrence’s daughter during a private ceremony in a church.

According to the “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F” star, his son Eric, 35, married Jasmine, 29, “around two weeks ago.”

“They went off, everybody was making the big wedding plans, and then they decided they wanted to do something quiet with just the two of them,” Murphy said.

Of Lawrence, he said, “We’re in-laws.”

While the newlyweds opted to go without a wedding, they may still throw a larger party to celebrate in the near future. When asked if he would sing at any such future celebration, Murphy quickly responded with a resounding “no.”

“I ain’t singing … Martin will sing at the wedding. Yeah, that’d be funny,” he joked.

However, he didn’t throw out the idea of a possible duet between the two fathers.

After three years of dating, Eric and Jasmin announced that they got engaged on November 27, 2024, with an Instagram post containing footage from their intimate candlelight rose-filled proposal.

The video, which was set to “Spend My Life With You” by Eric Benét, featured footage of the pair walking into a room filled with candles, roses, and flower petals, before Eric gets down on one knee and opens his ring box.

“It’s beautiful! Oh my gosh,” Jasmin gushes before saying “yes” and kissing Eric sweetly.

When the two first became romantically linked, their famous fathers memorably got into a humorous spat over who would pay for the wedding. Sticking with tradition, that would be the bride’s father, or in this case, Lawrence. While discussing their nuptials with Hudson, Murphy teased that Lawrence was off the hook now.

Murphy’s appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” marked the first time he’d seen the R&B singer and actress since the two starred in the movie musical “Dreamgirls” together nearly 20 years ago.