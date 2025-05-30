Shannon Sharpe postpones ‘Nightcap’ tour

It’s looking like it’s going to be a raincheck for Shannon Sharpe’s “Nightcap” podcast tour this summer.

The 56-year-old former NFL star and podcast host announced in a recent episode of the popular podcast that he is postponing his upcoming “NSFW Tour,” scheduled to begin on June 13 in Baltimore.

“We’ve decided to postpone the Nightcap tour,” Sharpe said alongside his co-host, fellow former NFL player Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson.

“We look forward to seeing you guys in the summer of 2026. It’s going to be even bigger, even better,” he continued. “But Ocho and I have come to the conclusion that this is the best thing as of right now…to postpone the tour. We look forward to seeing each and every one of you in 2026.”

Announced initially in March, the “NSFW Tour” planned to make stops across eight cities, including Baltimore, Philadelphia, Charlotte, Detroit, and Los Angeles.

While neither Sharpe nor Ocho elaborated as to why, Sharpe is currently facing a $50 million lawsuit filed by a woman in Clark County, Nevada, alleging battery, harassment, sexual assault, and more.

In the civil suit filed on April 20, the plaintiff, identified as “Jane Doe,” accused Sharpe of multiple instances of abuse including two cases of rape. She further alleges that she and Sharpe were involved in a “consensual rocky relationship” that began when she was 19 and that he started to harass her as she attempted to distance herself from him.

Sharpe and his attorneys have vehemently denied all of the allegations in the suit, claiming they’re encounters were consensual and the suit is an extortion attempt.

Since the suit was filed, Sharpe has stepped down from his duties as an on-air talent for ESPN’s “First Take. However, he’s continued to host his viral “Club Shay Shay” and “Nightcap” podcasts.