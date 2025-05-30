Trump provides coy response when asked if he would pardon Diddy

President Donald Trump did not provide a definitive answer when asked if he would grant a presidential pardon to hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is currently on trial in a federal sex trafficking case in New York.

On Friday, during an Oval Office meeting with Elon Musk on the tech billionaire’s last day as a “special government employee,” Trump was coy when answering the question from Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy.

“Well, nobody’s asked…But I know people are thinking about it. I know they’re thinking about it. I think some people have been very close to asking,” said Trump, who granted more than a dozen pardons and commutations this week for various individuals, including reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, rapper NBA YoungBoy, former Chicago gang leader Larry Hoover and former professional boxer Charles Duke Tanner.

The president said he had not been watching the Diddy trial “too closely” but acknowledged that it has been “getting a lot of coverage.” Though Trump and Diddy were notably friendly and socialized together over the years as wealthy celebrities in New York City, Trump noted that he had not seen or spoken to the hip-hop star in years.

“He used to really like me a lot. I think when I ran for politics…that relationship busted up,” said Trump, who clarified, “He didn’t tell me that, but I read some little bit nasty statements in the paper all of a sudden.”

As for Diddy expecting a pardon from the president, Trump said, “I’m sure he’d like me [to], and I’m sure other people would.” He continued, “It’s not a popularity contest, so I don’t know. I would certainly look at the facts. If I think somebody was mistreated, whether they like me or don’t like me, it wouldn’t have any impact.”

Diddy, 55, faces a maximum life sentence in federal prison if he is convicted on the charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

“Trump views the presidency as transactional and he is using the pardon power as just another transaction,” Joel Payne, a Democratic strategist, told theGrio. “He relishes the dynamic of people bowing to him, and appealing to be in his good graces.”

Payne added, “At some point that act will wear thin, but in the meantime, I’m sure individuals will see it as an opportunity to take advantage of how Donald Trump likes to do business.”