Cardi B and Stefon Diggs go Instagram official with steamy yacht party footage

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs are Instagram official and packing on the PDA. Exes and boat party scandals be damned.

On Sunday, days after her ex Offset filed for spousal support, the 32-year-old rapper posted a series of steamy Instagram snaps of herself and the 31-year-old NFL player enjoying an epic boat party among a handful of other recent footage in the dump.

In one image, she and Diggs embrace as they look into each other’s eyes sweetly on the back of a boat. Meanwhile, in a video in the post, she is twerking and dancing as Diggs watches on and gives her a playful pat on the behind.

“Chapter 5 ……Hello Chapter six,” she captioned the post that also featured footage of massive bouquets of red roses, glitzy diamond-encrusted rings, recent glam for the “Bodak Yellow” rapper, and more.

After the images landed online, Offset quickly took to social media to weigh in on her budding romance. In a now-deleted post on X, he wrote, “Good roll out n PR,” the New York Post reported. He later followed up with another post of a meme of a basketball player, and the text “Today I Pass.” Seemingly in response, Diggs uploaded an image of himself catching a football to his Instagram Stories.

The “Be Careful” rapper, whose full name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, and the New England Patriots wide receiver first became romantically linked in October 2024, just three months after she filed for divorce from the Migos rapper. Since filing for divorce, Cardi and Offset, whose full name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, have had a tumultuous battle with the two duking it out online at times. After Offset filed for spousal support last week, Cardi said, she hopes the rapper “dies slow.”

“Cause now I’ma crash out,” she said in an audio recording uploaded to X Spaces on Friday that continued with the rapper slamming her ex and hoping he thinks of her when he dies. She went on to say she’s even been “saving face” for Offset amid their divorce by remaining silent about the times he’s stood up the three children they share together, Kulture, 6, Wave, 3, and eight-month-old Blossom. Initially, the mom of three wasn’t revealing the name of her third child. However, she let “Blossom” slip during her screed against Offset.

Diggs and Cardi officially confirmed their romance last month, when they attended an NBA game together at Madison Square Garden in New York hand-in-hand. According to the sports website Clutch Points, while it’s clear Diggs enjoyed the yacht with his new flame, it’s unclear if he engaged in anything nefarious. Footage of the yacht party posted online is being investigated after it revealed Diggs holding a bag of an unspecified white substance.

In his own monthly Instagram dump from May, posted a day ago, Diggs included photos of him and Card at Madison Square Garden together and several of his vibey fashion and growing bag collection.

“To the month of May, I appreciate you none the less… gotta stay focused,” he wrote in the caption.