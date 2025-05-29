Offset wants spousal support from Cardi B in divorce battle

When Cardi B said she was done, she meant it in 2024, but the story between her and Offset is far from over.

The Bronx-born rapper filed for divorce again from her husband of six years last August, setting off a highly public unraveling of one of hip-hop’s most headline-grabbing couples. Now, things have taken yet another turn as Offset is reportedly seeking spousal support from Cardi.

According to TMZ, Offset filed an amended divorce response earlier this month asking that Cardi pay him spousal support. While he did not list a specific amount in the court documents, the paperwork also showed his previous request for joint custody of their three children, with the “Bodak Yellow” star’s home serving as the kids’ primary residence.

The former couple, who share daughter Kulture, son Wave, and a third child born just months before Cardi filed, have long had a relationship defined by highs, lows, and viral moments.

This latest move adds to growing tensions between the former couple. Since Cardi’s filing, the estranged couple has gone back and forth online, exchanging cryptic tweets and veiled jabs, as they continue to sort through custody, assets, and everything in between. In March, Cardi B accused the Migos rapper of stalking and harassing her on X.

“Every time he knows that I go out of town he harasses me,” she alleged. “He leaves me voice notes trying to pull my self-esteem to the ground and I’m so tired of it,” she said at the time, per People magazine.

With their split playing out in court and online, both appear to be moving forward with their lives and careers. While Offset just announced his new album is finished and ready to drop, Cardi has social media buzzing about her suspected new boo, Stefon Diggs. At the same time, fans await her highly anticipated sophomore album.