Ryan Coogler shuts down ‘Sinners’ sequel rumors

Earlier this year, “Sinners” took the world by storm. Ryan Coogler’s horror film made a powerful box-office debut, not just scaring audiences but sparking important conversations around Black history, culture, and identity. Ultimately, after leaving viewers craving for more, many hoped the chilling story would evolve into a full-blown franchise. But Coogler is putting those rumors to rest.

“I’ve been in a space of making franchise films for a bit, so I wanted to get away from that,” he told Ebony Magazine. “I wanted the movie to feel like a full meal: your appetizers, starters, entrees and desserts, I wanted all of it there.”

“That was how I was asked all about it. That was always my intention,” he continued.

Set in 1932 in Clarksdale, Mississippi, “Sinners” follows the eerie unraveling of a community overtaken by vampires. Anchored by performances from Michael B. Jordan, Delroy Lindo, Wunmi Mosaku, and breakout talent Miles Canton, the film weaves in textured layers of religion, music, spirituality, and Southern Black life. It comfortably claimed the #1 spot at the box office during its opening weekend, pulling in $48 million domestically and $63 million, globally.

“We want people to be moved by what we have to say,” Coogler previously told theGrio, reflecting on the film.

“We want people to talk at the screen and spill their popcorn during a jumpscare, and hopefully, that creates something that makes them think and want to come back for more.”

And while a sequel isn’t in the cards, fans can soon get their fix whenever they want. “Sinners” will officially available to rent or buy on digital platforms including Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home starting June 3.