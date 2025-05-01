‘Sinners’ is the latest Black cultural phenomenon to get the syllabus treatment

On the surface, Ryan Coogler’s hit new film “Sinners” is a vampire flick that blends action, horror, comedy, and a dash of camp to take viewers on a fun and wild ride through the Mississippi Delta. However, beneath the surface lies a rich display of Black spirituality, folklore, history, religion, and culture.

Since the film premiered, and more and more audiences have discovered the story of “Stack” and “Smoke” (Michael B. Jordan), theories, explanations, and many different takes have been offered up. From analyzing the characters—down to their names—to pointing out the many different iconographies and symbols, the film has a spawned growing intellectual discussion.

On Thursday, the African American Intellectual History Society released “The ‘Sinners’ Movie Syllabus,” which, through a variety of scholarly texts, films, and other materials, seeks to provide a window into the film’s deeper context.

The syllabus, by Jemar Tisby and Keisha Blain, “delves into the multifaceted historical, cultural, and social contexts depicted in the film, providing audiences with a deeper understanding of its layered narratives,” according to its intro.

Set in the Jim Crow era, “Sinners” contains many complex themes and draws inspiration from many corners of Black American culture, according to the curriculum’s authors. Divided into 14 separate categories, the syllabus highlights relevant historical eras, art, literature, films, music, and lore and topics like gender dynamics, African Americans in the Military, and Civil Rights.

The film category features titles like Netflix’s “Mudbound” and “O Brother, Where Art Thou,” while “Their Eyes Are Watching God” and “The Weary Blues” are named as recommended reading.

“Drawing inspiration from the #CharlestonSyllabus—a crowdsourced educational resource that emerged in response to the 2015 Charleston church shooting—the ‘Sinners’ Movie Syllabus seeks to foster a deeper understanding of the historical and cultural contexts of the film,” the syllabus intro continued.

This project is also reminiscent of the syllabus based on Beyoncé’s 2016 album “Lemonade.”

“By examining these elements through scholarly and popular resources, the syllabus will enrich the viewing experience and foster critical discussions,” the “Sinners” syllabus authors said.