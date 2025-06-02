The genius of Stevie Wonder: Hits, impact and influence

A true musical genius, Stevie Wonder has played a monumental role in music and its surrounding culture for over six decades. One of the biggest-selling Black musicians in history, this multi-talented singer, songwriter and instrumentalist has an undeniable influence on multiple genres today, including soul, pop and R&B.

Whether you’re a huge Stevie Wonder fan or have just discovered his artistry, this bio will recap the icon’s legendary career, contributions to music, awards, activism and more.

Stevie Wonder’s early life and rise to fame

American singer, songwriter and musician Stevie Wonder in the UK, 25th January 1974. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Stevland Hardaway Judkins, known to the world as Stevie Wonder, was born on May 13, 1950, in Saginaw, Michigan. Born six weeks premature, Wonder experienced complications that made him blind.

How Stevie Wonder’s childhood shaped his passion for music

Wonder grew up playing multiple musical instruments, including the piano, drums, bass and harmonica. He also joined the church choir.

Talking about his childhood and passion for music with Oprah Winfrey, Wonder said:

“I was known as the blind boy who was always making noise, beating on walls, hitting on boxes, singing, and playing the bongos from morning till sunset on the front porch. People were like, ‘Give us a break.'”

Stevie Wonder’s breakthrough as a child prodigy at Motown

Ronnie White, one of the original members of the Motown group The Miracles, discovered Wonder’s musical talent and brought him to see Berry Gordy, the founder of the record label, in 1961. Gordy originally wasn’t impressed by Wonder’s singing and instead preferred his harmonica-playing. Still, Wonder signed onto Motown with the stage name Little Stevie Wonder. He was just 11 years old. The name Little Stevie Wonder came from people calling him “a little wonder.”

Gordy later said:

“When I first met Stevie, I knew he was a wonder, and he proved me right over and over again. One of the most brilliant people I have ever seen. It has been wonderful to watch him mature as a person and musically from ‘Little’ Stevie Wonder to the musical genius and humanitarian he is today.”

Some of Wonder’s early singles released through Motown include:

“I Call It Pretty Music but the Old People Call It the Blues – Part 1”

“Fingertips – Part 2”

“Hey Harmonica Man”

“Uptight (Everything’s Alright)”

“Blowin’ in the Wind”

“A Place in the Sun”

“For Once in My Life”

In 1971, Wonder became the first Motown artist to negotiate a contract that gave him complete creative control of his music. He remains one of the most successful artists in the iconic record label’s history.

Stevie Wonder left Motown in 2020, nearly 60 years after signing to the label. He said at the time:

“Even though I have left Motown, I never leave Motown. That’s Detroit. So I’m sure that we can figure out how we can do some things at Motown.”

Stevie Wonder’s greatest songs and their lasting impact

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Stevie Wonder attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images) – Credit: Photo Savion Washington / Getty Images

Wonder has sold 100 million records and achieved 30 top 10 hits, making him one of the most successful musical artists in history.

The evolution of Stevie Wonder’s sound through different decades

Wonder’s sound has evolved significantly over the years. As Little Stevie Wonder, he created soulful pop songs that caught the attention of loyal Motown fans. He also wrote songs for other artists on the label, including “Tears of a Clown” for The Miracles and “It’s a Shame” for The Spinners.

In the 1970s, Wonder developed a more unique sound that incorporated various genres, including funk and R&B. He is most known and respected for this period, creating several critically acclaimed albums after renegotiating his contract with Motown. He won Grammy awards for “Talking Book,” “Innervisions” and “Fulfillingness’ First Finale,” released in 1972, 1973 and 1974, respectively.

“Songs in the Key of Life,” released in 1976, was another Grammy Award-winning album during this period. One of Wonder’s most experimental releases, it’s known for blending various sounds, such as jazz, soul and funk.

Pitchfork, which rates the album 10/10, says:

“‘Songs in the Key of Life’ never strays from the singular, blazing vision of one artist. The sneaky pre-chorus in ‘Knocks Me Off My Feet,’ the transcendent, spiraling rise of ‘As’ — hooks pile on top of hooks, tucked irresistibly and unerringly into breaks, fills, and intros.”

This “imperial era” in the ’70s is the subject of “The Wonder of Stevie” podcast, hosted by Wesley Morris from The New York Times and executive produced by Questlove. Wonder continued to push the musical envelope at this point in his career, often mixing social commentary with avant-garde production.

In the 1980s, Wonder achieved most of his success on the mainstream pop charts. “I Just Called to Say I Love You” was a No.1 hit in both the U.S. and the U.K. and won a Golden Globe and an Academy Award for Best Original Song after appearing on “The Woman in Red” soundtrack. Other hits around this time include “Ebony and Ivory,” a duet with Paul McCartney, and “Just Good Friends” with Michael Jackson, which appeared on the latter’s record-breaking “Bad” album. Significant album releases include “Hotter than July,” “In Square Circle” and “Characters.”

After several years out of the musical spotlight, Wonder returned to his soul roots with the 2005 release “A Time to Love.” Pitchfork, which gave the album 7.4 out of 10, said in a review:

“If ‘A Time to Love’ never quite blows you away, there are still glimpses of Wonder’s sublime ability.”

The timeless appeal of classics like ‘Superstition’ and ‘Isn’t She Lovely’

Wonder isn’t just an album artist. He’s scored several No.1 hits during his long career and is the artist with the 11th-most chart-toppers on the Billboard Hot 100.

Many of Wonder’s tracks have stood the test of time, with “Superstition” named the 12th best song of all time by Australian Rolling Stone. The publication describes it as a “hard blast of funk.”

“Isn’t She Lovely” is another enduring hit. Wonder wrote the lyrics to celebrate his daughter Aisha’s birth.

The Root says:

“Though it’s considered a classic now, ‘Isn’t She Lovely’ didn’t even crack the top 20 of Billboard’s Adult Contemporary chart in the U.S. This is surprising since almost every little girl born in late 1976 and all of 1977 thinks this song is about them. Yes…that includes yours truly.”

How Stevie Wonder’s music influenced multiple genres and generations

Whether he’s singing pop, funk, soul or R&B, Wonder’s music has had a massive influence. For example, his 1970s albums helped change attitudes about using electronic music in R&B.

Wonder has also impacted different generations, including younger music lovers. Despite releasing only one studio album since 1995, he’s still popular on streaming platforms. At the time of writing this bio, “Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours)” receives 264,656 daily streams on Spotify, while “Superstition” receives 218,564 daily streams. He has also racked up millions of views on YouTube.

Stevie Wonder’s influence on culture and social change

JONESBORO, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 20: Stevie Wonder performs at a campaign event for Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at Divine Faith Ministries International on October 20, 2024 in Jonesboro, Georgia. Vice President Harris and Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump, have been campaigning this week in the key battleground state of Georgia. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images) – Credit: Photo Megan Varner / Getty Images

Outside of music, Wonder has championed various social issues and made a long-lasting impact on culture as a result. Some of the good causes he has supported include Stand Up To Cancer, the American Foundation for AIDS Research, the Children’s Health Fund and the Barbara Davis Center for Childhood Diabetes. Wonder also campaigned for the end of apartheid in South Africa.

Stevie Wonder’s role in advocating for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Wonder released a song that advocated for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday to be a public holiday. “Happy Birthday,” which came out in 1980, reminded U.S. lawmakers and voters why the leader deserved a day of recognition, and the track went on to become a moderate hit, reaching No.70 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Talking to Rolling Stone in 1986, Wonder said:

“I had a vision of the Martin Luther King Birthday as a national holiday. I mean, I saw that. I wrote about it because I imagined it, and I saw it, and I believed it. So I just kept that in my mind till it happened.”

How his lyrics addressed love, unity and social justice

Rolling Stone named Wonder the 10th best songwriter of all time, saying that he consistently taps “into the sum of human emotions and happenings.” As a lyricist, his words are often authentic and powerful, which listeners can experience on songs such as “As,” taken from the album “Songs in the Key of Life.”

“Did you know that true love asks for nothing Her acceptance is the way we pay Did you know that life has given love a guarantee To last through forever and another day”

As you can see, one of Wonder’s most prominent lyrical themes is love, which also appears in songs such as “You Are the Sunshine of My Life” and “I Just Called to Say I Love You.” He also sings about unity and social justice in songs like “Living for the City.”

LAWCHA says:

“An epic story song, ‘Living for the City’ profiles the misfortunes of a young black man pushed into the poverty-to-prison pipeline.”

The track opens with the verse:

“A boy is born in hard time Mississippi Surrounded by four walls that ain’t so pretty His parents give him love and affection To keep him strong, moving in the right direction Living just enough, just enough for the city”

Stevie Wonder’s collaborations with artists across generations

During his career, Wonder has teamed up with multiple artists from different generations and genres. Some of the most notable Stevie Wonder songs that are collaborations include:

“To Know You Is To Love You” (with Syreeta) — 1972

“Pops, We Love You” (with Diana Ross, Marvin Gaye and Smokey Robinson) — 1978

“Ebony & Ivory” (with Paul McCartney) — 1982

“What’s That You’re Doing” (with Paul McCartney) — 1982

“It’s You” (with Dionne Warwick) — 1984

“Just Good Friends” (with Michael Jackson) — 1987

“My Love” (with Julio Iglesias) — 1988

“We Didn’t Know” (with Whitney Houston) — 1990

“How Come, How Long” (with Babyface) — 1996

“Peace Wanted Just To Be Free” (with Luciano Pavarotti) — 1998

“Everyday (I Have The Blues)” (with Tony Bennett) — 2001

“The Christmas Song” (with India Arie) — 2002

“So Amazing” (with Beyonce) — 2005

“Conversations” (with Snoop Dogg) — 2006

“Someday at Christmas” (with Andra Day) — 2015

Stevie Wonder’s live performances and legacy on stage

24th January 1974: Soul funk superstar singer, songwriter and multi instrumentalist Stevie Wonder at London Airport. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)

Wonder is a veteran live performer and has embarked on multiple tours during his career, including the “Songs in the Key of Life Tour” and “Wonder Summer’s Night Tour.”

Memorable moments from Stevie Wonder’s concerts and tours

Perhaps one of the most famous moments from a Stevie Wonder tour is when he appeared on stage at the Rainbow Theater in London in 1974 — the first time after being involved in a car accident. Shortly after the release of his 1973 album “Innervisions,” Wonder received a serious head injury after the car he was traveling in collided with a truck.

Another memorable Stevie Wonder concert performance is the We Are One: The Obama Inaugural Celebration at the Lincoln Memorial in 2009. Wonder was one of the headliners at the event, performing “Higher Ground” with Shakira and Usher.

Despite not being an active chart force anymore, Wonder continues to tour, playing many of his greatest hits to sold-out crowds in the U.S. and Europe. JamBase says he’s “still an undeniable force as a live performer.”

How Stevie Wonder overcame blindness to master live music

Despite being unable to see the stage, Wonder is arguably one of the best live performers of his generation. According to the Voice of Specially Able People, he’s been able to “connect with listeners in a manner that few others could because of his profound knowledge of music and his skill at using his voice and instruments to convey emotion.”

Stevie Wonder’s ongoing influence and modern recognition

DETROIT, MI – NOVEMBER 04: Musician Stevie Wonder performs My Cherie Amour at the funeral of former U.S. Congressman John Conyers Jr. (D-MI) at Greater Grace Temple on November 4, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. Conyers, who died on October 27 at the age of 90, was the longest serving African American member of the U.S House of Representatives in U.S. history, and the third longest serving House member, having held the office for more than 50 years. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

As one of the most iconic musicians in history, Wonder influences younger artists and continues to get recognition for his artistic achievements. In 2024, he received a George Peabody medal for outstanding contributions to music and dance in America. Peabody dean Fred Bronstein noted that Wonder had dedicated his life to “making art.”

His impact on contemporary R&B, pop and soul music

Wonder has inspired many contemporary musicians, with artists such as Beyoncé, Janelle Monáe, Lauryn Hill and even Tupac describing him as an influence.

John Legend said in 2013:

“Stevie is my favourite overall musician because he was producing and writing great original material for so long.”

Other artists who cite Wonder as an inspiration include:

“In my eyes, there’s no one better than Stevie Wonder. He’s a top dude.” — Ed Sheeran

“He knows I rip him off every day. He’s the godfather for me. Nobody can say they aren’t influenced by what Stevie Wonder has done.” — Brian McKnight

“When I started singing, I didn’t like my tone until my mom put me on to Michael Jackson and Stevie Wonder, so listening to the way they used their instrument helped me get more comfortable with my own.” — Ne-Yo

“I think my favorite song from another artist would have to be ‘Superstition’ by Stevie Wonder.” — Nick Jonas

“‘Master Blaster,’ by Stevie Wonder, is up-tempo and fun, like Stevie himself. Stevie’s always making jokes; he really knows how to put people at ease. He’s one of my inspirations, as a musician and a person.” — Ziggy Marley

“Stevie Wonder doing ‘We Can Work It Out’ by the Beatles is one of my favorite records of all time.” — Mark Ronson

Many artists have also sampled Wonder’s music, including Will Smith’s “Wild Wild West” (“I Wish”).

Why Stevie Wonder’s music will always stand the test of time

American singer-songwriter and keyboard player Stevie Wonder performs on a television show in London, circa 1974. (Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images)

From “Superstition” to “You Are the Sunshine of My Life,” Stevie Wonder has created an enduring catalog of songs that still resonates with artists and fans worldwide. As one of the most famous Black singers in history, he’s known both for his more mainstream hits and the experimental tracks from his string of critically acclaimed albums released in the ’70s.

Perhaps one of Wonder’s biggest achievements is receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2014, the country’s highest civilian honor.

The White House said:

“Mr. Wonder has created a sound entirely his own, mixing rhythm and blues with genres ranging from rock and roll to reggae, and demonstrating his mastery of a range of instruments, styles, and themes.”

As well as the lasting impact of his melodies and lyrics, Wonder is also respected for his activism, including helping to make Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday a public holiday.