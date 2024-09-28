‘The Wonder of Stevie’ is the best podcast I’ve heard this year so far

Editor’s note: The following article is an op-ed, and the views expressed are the author’s own. Read more opinions on theGrio.



There was a time when it was clear that the best recording artist in the world was Stevie Wonder. I’m talking about the early to mid-1970s, precisely 1972 to 1976 when Wonder unleashed a string of unforgettable albums. First “Music of My Mind” (1972), then “Talking Book,” (1972), “Innervisions,” (1973), “Fulfillingness’ First Finale” (1974) and the double album masterpiece “Songs in the Key of Life” (1976). Has any artist released five albums that great in a space of five years? No. A run of albums like that deserves the highest level of commemoration, which is a fancy way of saying we got to give Stevie his flowers. We just got audible flowers for Stevie in the form of an amazing podcast — the best podcast I have heard this year — “The Wonder of Stevie” on Audible. It’s a smart, fun deep dive into Stevie’s greatest period.

“The Wonder of Stevie” is a seven-part discussion of Wonder’s iconic run of albums. The host is Wesley Morris from the New York Times, whose love for Stevie seems boundless. The executive producer is Questlove, who’s an amazing student of Stevie’s catalog. We hear Morris interview people who played with Stevie like Ray Parker, Jr., and people who love him like Janelle Monae. He also speaks with two of Stevie’s biggest fans — Barack and Michelle Obama. Stevie is such a huge part of their lives that they discussed his music on their first date. They say it was one of the markers of whether or not they would be compatible. Now the first lady says things like “When you talk to Stevie …” But seriously, if you went on a date with someone who said they didn’t love Stevie, you should run.

Each episode of “The Wonder of Stevie” is a deep dive into one of the albums in Wonder’s ’70s run. We hear about Stevie’s inspirations, where he was in his life, how it was made and what the album means on a deeper level. Sometimes we hear Morris just lay back and luxuriate in the beauty of Stevie’s music. This is an amazing dive into the zenith of an unforgettable cultural figure. We learn about his music, his first wife, his plan to quit the music business and his move to Africa — this will give you a look into Stevie’s life and his musical mind.

The show reminds me of the way we often sit and talk and commune and argue about music. Sometimes Morris is swooning along with Stevie’s genius, but sometimes he’s arguing with his guest. Sometimes he’s arguing with us. In the final episode of the series, Morris attempts to make the argument that the 1979 album “Stevie Wonder’s Journey Through the Secret Life of Plants” should be included in what’s considered Wonder’s legendary streak. This is cockamamie nonsense but it’s fun to hear Morris run around trying to make a case. Yes, Plants includes “Send One Your Love,” a towering piece of beauty, which is among Stevie’s most beautiful songs. But beyond that, “Plants” is a largely instrumental, kind of weird album that doesn’t connect the way Wonder’s prior albums did. I can barely listen to it. Even the former president concedes that while he loves Stevie, he doesn’t care for that album. Still, it’s fun listening to Morris try to make a case for it.

The Wonder of Stevie is a work of beauty about works of beauty. It’s a joy to listen to and a fitting tribute to our beloved Stevie. Don’t miss it.

