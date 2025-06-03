Denzel Washington taught Michael B. Jordan an important lesson on overexposure in Hollywood

Michael B. Jordan understands the power of presence. And just as importantly, he understands the power of absence.

Despite his success in projects like “Sinners” and “Creed” and his cultural title as one of the “Sexiest Men Alive,” Jordan does not post much on social media. During a recent appearance on the cover of New York Magazine, the actor explained how his reserved demeanor online and with the press “creates demand.” However, he accredits none other than Denzel Washington for this mentality.

“Why would they pay to see you on a weekend if they see you all week for free?” Jordan recalls Washington asking him.

Jordan’s choice of legacy over likes has been paying off—literally. His latest film with longtime collaborator Ryan Coogler, “Sinners,” has grossed over $350 million globally. While his digital mystery has helped him build his career as a movie star, Jordan explained how building that discipline took time. He recalls a 2015 interview with GQ where he had one too many tequila-cucumber cocktails, which resulted in him being a little too transparent in his interview.

“I think there’s a hard lesson to learn,” he told New York magazine, reflecting on the moment he felt like he was caught slipping. “And I learned it….There is an unspoken language between people of color. When you deal with journalists and writers who are trying to observe from the outside, and what they think you’re trying to say, it doesn’t always connect.”

Jordan is selective about who and when he speaks to the press, and that aligns with how he sees himself: “a thoughtful person and a well-intended person.” That thoughtfulness extends to how he handles public scrutiny, especially around his love life. Though the internet often jumps to conclusions whenever he is spotted with a woman, the only relationship the actor has ever confirmed was with model and socialite Lori Harvey, whom he dated from 2020 to 2022. Looking back, even that reveal wasn’t deeply calculated.

“There was no real thought behind that decision,” he explained. “At that moment, I was like, Ah, f*** it, whatever.”

While he may not post much on social media, Jordan still makes sure to document his life. Seven years ago, the “Creed” star hired a videographer to document his life, hoping to create a “family archive.” Created specifically for his nieces and nephews to understand their uncle Mike and one day his great-grandchildren, the actor says that the public will probably never see the footage.

“The intent was me feeling like I don’t take in the moments,” he shared. “Because I’m always on the go, always working and grinding. One day, I wanted to have something to reflect on outside of the memories in my head.”