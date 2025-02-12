Michael B. Jordan discusses what he’s looking for just in time for Valentine’s Day: ‘I would want somebody to fit into the flow of my life’

Michael B. Jordan is many things—an actor, an Aquarius, and many people’s choice for Man Crush Monday—but an avid user of social media (for personal reasons) he is not.

In fact, he’s such a promotional content-only guy that when he posted a photo dump on Instagram in early December that featured intimate shots of his goings-on behind the scenes, it riled up fans in the comments and nearly broke the internet. Before that, apart from things related to his career, it had just been random video clips of him doing things like eating at an Italian vista or fishing.

The 38-year-old actor discussed his social media habits, or lack thereof, in the March 2025 cover story of GQ magazine.

“That’s kind of by design,” he told the outlet in regards to his infrequent personal online updates.

Since 2025 began, he’s uploaded just one (potentially?) personal post: a video clip of him cooking in a kitchen in which he says, “This is the no fun zone,” to the camera. Every other post has been related to his upcoming vampire flick with Ryan Coogler, “Sinners,” and the sea moss beverage he cofounded in 2022, Moss.

“It works for my personality because I don’t like sharing a lot anyway,” he said. “So, I found that me just being myself in that type of way adds to the mystique—wanting to find out what [I’m] up to. Which I also know feeds the frenzy of other things, too.”

Even if Jordan were to post more, despite occasional rumors, he wouldn’t have a ton to report in the romance department. Since his relationship with Lori Harvey ended in 2022—followed by another brief rumored coupling a year later—he’s been single.

“I’m not tripping over it,” Jordan told GQ about his very public split from Harvey. “I’m so work-focused. I would want somebody to fit into the flow of my life, of where I am. And that’s timing, right? You can meet the right person and be at the wrong time, and it just doesn’t work out. I think the person that’s going to be right for me lines up with the timing with who she is as a person, where I’m at in my life, how open I am to even…to that, you know?”

In addition to his social media habits and singledom, he’s also maintaining his support of fellow actor Jonathan Majors.

Jordan said Majors’ legal drama, which saw him convicted of misdemeanor assault and harassment in December 2023 in a domestic violence case involving his ex-girlfriend, was a “tough situation” to watch unfold. All claims have since been dropped against Majors.

“He’s doing great, just got engaged. I’m proud of his resilience and his strength through it all, and [his] handling [of] it,” he said. “I’m glad he’s good. That’s my boy.”

When asked if he would work with him again, he said, “yes.” When asked when he would actually begin to think about slowing down his pace with work, he said, “Only God knows, man.”

For now, he told the publication he’s keeping his head down to focus on work before prioritizing not just his love life but starting a family.