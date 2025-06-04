Cardi B dishes on mental and physical toll of relationship with ex Offset: ‘I was literally losing my mind’

Thanks to a new romance, Cardi B is the happiest she’s ever been, but she still has one problem: the haters.

After hard launching her new relationship with NFL player Stefon Diggs on Instagram this week, on Tuesday morning, the 32-year-old rapper jumped on a X Spaces call with her followers to address the growing backlash she’s been receiving from a certain demographic.

“I do not understand why I’m getting so much disgusting hate from men,” she said, adding that some have even resorted to calling her derogatory terms like “hoe.”

Some of her detractors have included her estranged husband, Offset, who took shots at her new relationship and made threats towards Diggs in now-deleted posts before deactivating his social media accounts on Tuesday.

She went on to note that perhaps those who have been criticizing her were unaware of the full extent of how tumultuous her marriage to Offset had been.

“I don’t think people understand how tired I was. How tired, how mentally drained I was,” the “Bodak Yellow” rapper expressed without naming Offset explicitly. “Drained, drained, drained. Couldn’t eat. I was getting frequent headaches. I was literally losing my mind.”

“I was literally losing my mind,” she stressed. “And I gave it chances after chances after chances after chances after chances after chances.”

The “Up” rapper said if she hadn’t left him when she did last year, “I was going to go to jail, ‘cause I was going to end up killing them. Seriously, with my own bare hands. ‘Cause it was just getting so … it was just getting too much.”

Cardi said it was more than the cheating that the Migos rapper has been accused of that led to her finally walking away. She said it was the “constant lies, the gaslighting. It was really messing me up in my head. It got to a point, like last year, I really felt like I was going crazy. I couldn’t eat, I couldn’t sleep.”

The “Bongos” rapper and the Migos performer married in 2017 before welcoming their first child together— daughter, Kulture in 2018. Cardi filed for divorce from Offset in 2020 but the couple reconciled and welcomed their second child together, a son Wave, in 2021. She filed for divorce again in July 2024, this time the pair calling it quits for good. Later that year, in September, she welcomed the couple’s third child, Blossom.

During her Spaces call, the Grammy winner described how their dynamic impacted her pregnancy. She claimed she became so depressed she couldn’t eat despite being pregnant, so much so that Blossom was born 5lbs despite being carried to full term.

“I was so depressed, ‘cause the lies, the constant drama. I would wake up every single morning paranoid,” she said, claiming that after a while, her managers were urging her to see a therapist.

Ultimately, Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, said she began to relearn herself. The process has included shedding “a lot of tears” and embracing opening up to someone new again.

“When it’s the end of something, it’s literally the end of something,” she surmised, adding, “Right now, I’m in a good space. Everything is lined up perfectly in my career. I love my kids. I love my kids. I love all three of my kids. They’re so beautiful. I love my kids. I love my life. I’m very happy right now. I haven’t been this happy in a very, very long time. I’m very happy.”