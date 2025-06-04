‘It’s not kids’ day; it’s called Mother’s Day,’ Halle Berry defends her controversial Mother’s Day post

Halle Berry is unapologetically living her life, regardless of what people think. This year, the actress has had no problem addressing criticism about her love life. Recently, while appearing as a co-host on Today’s “Jenna and Friends,” Berry addressed the social media discourse she sparked this Mother’s Day.

On May 11, the “Boomerang” star gave her followers a glimpse into how she concluded her Mother’s Day, posting a clip of her and her partner Van Hunt in bed. After showing her followers how she started her day, Berry posted a since-deleted video on Instagram and X, explaining how she and Hunt ended her Mother’s Day.

OK so Mother’s Day isn’t over just yet 😉 💋 pic.twitter.com/EJ1deEPfMi — Halle Berry (@halleberry) May 12, 2025

“Women, other women got in their feelings,” the actress told co-host Jenna Bush Hager, explaining how she was caught off guard by people’s reactions. “[Asking] was it right for her to be in her bed talking about spinning with her man? Should she be talking about that on Mother’s Day? Shouldn’t she be with her kids?”

To which, Berry reminded critics that “it’s not kids’ day; it’s called Mother’s Day.”

“Kid’s day is every day of the year,” she continued. “That’s my day, if I want to be in bed and spin with my man, that’s what I’m going to do.”

And if you haven’t picked up by now, “spinning” is a metaphor for the intimate tango people who are in love (and not in love) do. Additionally, the innuendo also references her brand “Re-spin,” a health and wellness brand designed for women in menopause, on the cusp of it, or preparing for it.

“[Spinning] is the most natural thing we do as women, as men… We should be allowed to talk about this in our families. We have sex,” Berry continued. “It’s the most natural thing we do. Men do it. Women do it. Scientifically, it’s really important that men and women still keep having orgasms and sex into their later years because that’s how we stay healthy. It’s a key component to longevity.”

Regardless of what fans may have to say about her social media content, Berry says this is the happiest she has ever been in a relationship.

“We’ve been doing this for five years together,” Berry said during her first interview together with Hunt. “This the longest relationship I have ever had. When you find your person, you find your person, and I found my person finally.”