Jasmine Crockett seeks to be top Democrat on powerful House Oversight Committee: ‘Ready to meet the moment’

Rising Democratic star U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas is seeking a powerful congressional role that would position her as one of her party’s most influential leaders. In a letter to the Democratic House Caucus, Crockett announced her candidacy to be the ranking member of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, the main investigative body of the U.S. House of Representatives.

“Our country is in an existential crisis driven by an out-of-control Executive with a flagrant disregard for our Constitution, our way of governance, and our very way of life as citizens of a democratic republic,” the 44-year-old congresswoman said in the letter. “We must pull back the curtain on the unmitigated chaos under Trump 2.0 and translate our findings to the American people in a way they can digest.”

The ranking member, the top position held by the minority party of any given committee, is the party’s de facto leader–and positions them to be the committee’s chairperson in the event the party is in the majority. The House Oversight Committee’s most recent ranking member, Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia, died on May 21 at 75. His death left the powerful position vacant, resulting in a growing field of candidates.

U.S. Reps. Kweisi Mfume of Maryland, Robert Garcia of California, and Stephen Lynch of Massachusetts have also submitted bids to be the ranking member. Crockett and Garcia’s candidacies present an opportunity for a generational shift in House Democratic leadership. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., a popular progressive, made such a bid against Connolly earlier this year, but was unsuccessful. She declined to run again after his death.

Crockett, a two-term member of Congress, attorney and former Texas state representative, told Democrats that her decision to seek the Oversight Committee’s top position is a result of “fierce urgency,” noting that “Americans are demanding a more strategic, aggressive, and energetic fight” against the Trump administration and the Republican Party’s agenda.

“The magnitude of these unprecedented times warrants a resistance and tactics never before seen,” said Crockett.

Jamarr Brown, executive director at Color of Change PAC, told theGrio that “it’s encouraging to see leaders like Rep. Jasmine Crockett stepping up to shape the direction of our government.”

“With a presidential administration actively attacking our rights and freedoms, it’s critical that young, diverse progressives are not only present but in positions of power,” said Brown. “A leadership role on the House Oversight Committee is especially important for holding this administration accountable and defending our democracy.”

Who Democrats elect as ranking member of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform will be critical. If Democrats win back the majority in the House in next year’s midterm elections, the ranking member would likely become the committee’s chair, giving them subpoena power to investigate controversial actions taken by the Trump White House.

Democrats have vowed to hold the executive branch accountable for several actions like providing access to citizens’ data from various federal agencies, including the Social Security Administration, to non-government employees a part of Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, mass firings of federal workers, and botched deportations.

Crockett credited her background, including as a former public defender, to bolster her candidacy for ranking member. The young Democrat argued that her party needs a leader who can effectively communicate its message to the American public. She pointed to the public ridicule of former President Joe Biden’s policies, despite lowering inflation and unemployment, combating the COVID-19 pandemic, and steering “the country clear from a recession that most believed to be all but inevitable.”

“Yet, Joe Biden was attacked for the price of eggs…[and] it is Trump’s signature on those [stimulus] checks that has been imprinted into the American memory,” wrote Crockett. “It is the Democrats who have fought tooth and nail to protect SNAP, Medicaid, Social Security for the working class—yet we’re the ones labeled as ‘out of touch elites.'”

The congresswoman also mentioned her fundraising prowess among the Democratic Party, noting that she attended more than 100 events for Democrats during the 2024 election cycle and raised more than $4 million for the Democratic Campaign Congressional Committee.

“I was the 7th highest fundraising House Democrat for the first quarter of this year,” she touted. “I am not only ready to meet the moment, but I am prepared to bring home wins for our Caucus, this great country, and the world.”