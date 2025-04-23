Rep. Jasmine Crockett said she would ‘absolutely’ take IQ test against Trump

It’s no secret that President Donald Trump often personally touts his cognitive superiority and often refers to his political opponents or critics as having a “low IQ.”

Texas U.S. Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett, whom President Trump had previously called a “lowlife” with a “low IQ,” recently told late-night host Jimmy Kimmel that she would be happy to put her cognitive skills to the test against Trump.

“Absolutely!” said Crockett, when asked on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” if she would be willing to take a public IQ test and compare the results to Trump’s.

When queried about what she thought about President Trump’s personal attacks on her intelligence and his questioning of her being the “new star” of the Democratic Party (“They’re in serious trouble,” said Trump), Crockett said, “It says a lot when you literally are supposed to be the leader of the free world and you’re worried about a rising sophomore in the House. I’m just saying!”

Despite her confidence in going head-to-head with the president in an IQ faceoff, the young congresswoman and attorney reserved her harshest criticisms for Georgia Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene. “She’s still winning,” said Crockett of Greene’s “crown” as the “dumbest person in Congress.”

Crockett pointed to Rep. Greene’s recent statements following the death of the Pope, in which she declared, “Evil is being defeated by the hand of God.” Rep. Crockett said the comment only confirmed she was “dumb and a lowlife.”

As Trump nears his first 100 days in office, the Texas lawmaker questioned whether the American public really elected him for his policy positions and shared her thoughts about what Democrats must do to win back voters.

“I think that if we focus on really being very cognizant of our audience and speaking to them in an authentic way,” said Crockett. “Can’t nobody tell you what Donald Trump’s policies were at all. Like, you asked them, like, what policies? [And they say] I don’t know, but he’s gonna bring down the cost of eggs. But last time I checked, that didn’t happen.”

Rather than voting on policy, the congresswoman said, “I think that people are voting on vibes. She explained, “I think that people are voting for…who they feel like is being honest with them—even if they don’t like what they’re saying. So I think that we just need to really tap into…being OK with just being real people and showing people that we are real people, and we’ll be fine.”