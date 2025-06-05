Halle Berry had an unexpected response to boyfriend Van Hunt’s marriage proposal

“Not right now” doesn’t mean “no” forever—just ask Halle Berry.

The 58-year-old’s boyfriend, musician Van Hunt, revealed he has attempted to take their relationship to the next level and proposed marriage. However, the “Never Let Go” star has been keeping him in anticipation of her answer.

“I put out the proposal, and it’s still on hold as you can see,” the 55-year-old told Today after appearing for his first interview with Berry during the Wednesday episode of “Today with Jenna & Friends.”

“It’s just out there floating. You know, maybe you can encourage her,” he added as she laughed.

The reason behind Berry’s hesitation is a relatable one: she’s already done that before.

“Well, I’ve been married three times. Van has been married once, and so no, we don’t feel like we have to get married to validate our love in any way. We don’t,” the Oscar winner explained.

Although her “not right now” is not a “not ever.”

“I think we will get married just because, out of the people I’ve been married to, this is the person I should have married,” Berry expressed. “And I feel like I should, we should get married, but it’s not because we feel like we have to. I think it’s something that we would like to do just because we want that expression.”

When exactly? The “Bruised” actress said “soon.”

Plenty of her fans online have had lots to say about the moment, with many praising her for her decision not to rush into another marriage.

Hunt and Berry first became romantically linked in the summer of 2020. In September of that year, the actress revealed they were together after meeting virtually first and establishing a strong emotional connection. Hunt’s brother, who worked for Berry’s wellness company, Respin, first introduced the pair.

Before Hunt, Berry was first married to retired MLB player, David Justice, for four years before they split in 1997. She was then married to singer Eric Benet for four years between 2001 and 2005. Finally, she was married to French actor Olivier Martinez, with whom she shares her son, Maceo, 11, from 2013 to 2016.

Discussing her relationship with Hunt in a recent Marie Claire profile, the actress said of the musician, “The nature of the way this happened, I have a real belief that this is it. This is my person.”