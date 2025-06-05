Meghan Markle shows us her ‘baby momma dance’ in throwback video of delivery room

From spicy foods to acupuncture, some have gone to great lengths to induce labor, including Meghan Markle.

On Wednesday, June 4, the Duchess of Sussex and mother of two showed us her “baby momma dance” in footage from the delivery room when she was in labor with her second child, daughter Lilibet.

In the footage uploaded to Instagram, Meghan, in a black dress, busts a move and twerks alongside Prince Harry in a hospital room while cradling her baby bump as the song “The Baby Momma Dance” by Starrkeisha plays in the background. As the lyrics suggest, Meghan even drops it low and raises the roof while Harry sways in and out of the frame.

“Four years ago today, this also happened. Both of our children were a week past their due dates… so when spicy food, all that walking, and acupuncture didn’t work, there was only one thing left to do!” Meghan wrote in the caption of the post with a laughing face emoji.

Before the As Ever founder uploaded the lighthearted video, she shared intimate, never-before-seen photos of her daughter in celebration of her fourth birthday on social media. Lilibet was born on June 4, 2021.

“Happy birthday to our beautiful girl,” Meghan wrote in another post on Instagram that included black and white photos of her holding her daughter both as a toddler on a boat and as an infant in her arms.

She continued, “Four years ago today she came into our lives – and each day is brighter and better because of it. Thanks to all of those sending love and celebrating her special day!”

Harry shared the details of her dramatic birth and how he had a hand in delivering her in his memoir “Spare.”

He recalled how she began to crown during delivery and he witnessed her begin to turn blue before it was suddenly time to push her the rest of the way.

“Gently, but firmly, as I’d seen in films, I pulled our precious daughter from that world into this,” he wrote, per People magazine.

Meghan and Harry, who were married in 2018, also share a son, Archie, who was born in 2019.