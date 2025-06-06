Maxwell Anderson found guilty for the 2024 murder, dismemberment of Sade Robinson

While the idea of justice for the family of Sade Robinson may never come, a jury in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin, returned a guilty verdict on June 6 for Maxwell Anderson, a 34-year-old bartender who was accused of murdering, dismembering and scattering the remains of Robinson around Milwaukee, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Speaking to reporters and supporters outside the courthouse after the verdict, Robinson’s mother, Sheena Scarbrough, said of the verdict, “It’s such a heavy weight. There’s no such thing as justice. We don’t have her.”

The jury took less than an hour to return the guilty verdict for all counts in which Anderson was charged: first-degree intentional homicide, mutilation of a corpse, hiding a corpse, and arson. The trial lasted two weeks.

The story of Sade Robinson caught the attention of the nation in 2024. Robinson, a 19-year-old Black woman, met up with Anderson for drinks in April 2024. He was accused of murdering her, dismembering her, scattering her body parts around the Milwaukee area, and also setting her car on fire.

The case came to national prominence because of the racial dynamic: Anderson was a white male who allegedly killed a young Black woman. Many in the Black community have voiced their frustration over the belief that when Black women are victims of violence, they are often ignored by the media and are rarely offered justice through the criminal justice system.

Robinson’s mother, who fiercely advocated for justice in the case, said of her daughter: “She will be forever remembered as an angel. She is a hero.”

The jury, made up of nine women and three men, deliberated for 45 minutes over two days before returning the verdict. Anderson is set to be sentenced on Aug. 15. In Wisconsin, a conviction of first-degree homicide carries a mandatory life sentence.