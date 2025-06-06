Ryan Coogler talks Denzel Washington starring in ‘Black Panther 3’: ‘I’ve been trying to work with him since day one’

What happens when an industry legend and a budding cinematic icon come together? You get “Black Panther 3.”

During a recent appearance on Carmelo Anthony’s “7 PM in Brooklyn” podcast, Ryan Coogler shared his excitement about having Hollywood veteran Denzel Washington join the cast of Marvel’s “Black Panther 3.”

“Denzel is family at this point…I’ve been trying to work with him since day one,” Coogler told Anthony. “I think he’s the greatest living actor, and in terms of what he means to our culture, forget about it. I’ve been talking to him about this for a long time.”

News first broke of “The Training Day” actor joining Coogler’s Marvel production in November 2024, when Washington accidentally revealed that the “Sinners” creator was writing a part for him in the “Black Panther” franchise.

“Ryan Coogler is writing a part for me in the next ‘Black Panther.’ After that, I’m going to do the film ‘Othello.’ After that, I’m going to do ‘King Lear,’” he told Australian Today. “After that, I’m going to retire. For me, it’s about the filmmakers. Especially at this point in my career, I am only interested in working with the best. I don’t know how many more films I’m going to make. It’s probably not that many. I want to do things I haven’t done.”

“I was surprised when he mentioned it, but it’s not like it’s not true,” Coogler expressed in his conversation with Anthony.

As fans wrap their minds around Washington stepping into retirement, they have been enjoying his latest projects from the Broadway production of “Othello” (if you can secure tickets) to his upcoming role in Spike Lee’s “Highest 2 Lowest.”

“I’m so hyped for this,” Coogler said of Lee and Washington’s collaboration, coming out August 2025. “That trailer…the monologue Denzel [is] in rare form. I just can’t put no words to how excited I am, man, because when [Lee] and Denzel get together, it’s always a masterpiece.”

Denzel Washington and Ryan Coogler’s collaboration in “Black Panther 3” is scheduled to hit theaters in February 2028, per IMDb.