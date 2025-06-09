BET Awards open with explosive 2000s performances — and the surprise return of these iconic hosts

The 25th anniversary of the BET Awards opened with a nostalgic and electrifying celebration, paying homage to the golden era of 2000s music. This year’s ceremony, centered around Black excellence and legacy, wasted no time delivering an unforgettable showcase, launching with ten powerhouse performances from some of the most celebrated artists of the decade.

The night kicked off with high-energy hits, including Keyshia Cole’s “I Should Have Cheated,” Amerie’s “1 Thing,” and Mýa’s “Case of the Ex.” Rap legend T.I. followed with an explosive two-song set, performing “Bring Em Out” and “What You Know.”

Presented as a countdown by the iconic 106 & Park hosts, the star-studded opener continued with performances from Ashanti, Jim Jones, B2K, and more—each artist bringing their signature sound and style to the stage.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: Amerie performs onstage during the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

106 & Park, which aired on BET from 2000 to 2014, became a cultural phenomenon and a daily staple for Black youth. More than just a music video countdown show, it was a platform where hip-hop and R&B artists connected directly with fans through interviews, live performances, and moments that shaped the culture.

The tribute brought back some of the show’s most memorable hosts, including the iconic Free, Terrence J, Julissa Bermudez, Rocsi Diaz, and Keshia Chanté. While A.J. Calloway, Free’s original co-host, couldn’t make it, the energy and nostalgia of the reunion still lit up the stage.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: (L-R) Julissa Bermudez, Big Tigger, Terrence J, Keshia Chante, Free, T.I., Jim Jones, Jermaine Dupri, Amerie, Mya, and Bow Wow speak onstage during the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The countdown concluded with none other than Bow Wow—a former 106 & Park host himself—closing the sequence with his beloved hit “Like You.”

Later in the evening, the celebration of Black excellence and cultural legacy will continue with a prestigious moment: the Ultimate Icon Award. This highly anticipated honor will recognize Mariah Carey, Jamie Foxx, Snoop Dogg, and Kirk Franklin for their groundbreaking contributions to music and entertainment, celebrating their lasting impact on the industry.