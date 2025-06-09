Ciara pulls up on Jim Jones, tells him it’s time to marry Chrissy Lampkin: ‘She deserves it; you deserve it.’

Very few people like unsolicited advice. Even fewer people like unsolicited advice about their relationships. Knowing that, however, rarely stops people from pulling up to tell you how to live your life, especially when it comes to love and marriage.

Thus brings us to R&B star and wife to Russell Wilson, Ciara, who pulled up in the “radio room” (according to Loren Lorosa; more from her later) during the BET Awards weekend pre-show festivities while Jim Jones was in the middle of an interview with DJ Self and Ivy Rivera to tell him, politely and spiritually, that it was time to marry his long-time fiancée, Chrissy Lampkin.

“Why not? Like y’all have lived life in every capacity anyone could live it in. You’re living like you’ve already done it, so let’s just seal it properly because you know what? She deserves it. You deserve it. Why not? I look at y’all and I’m like, they’re so, he is so fly, Chrissy is so beautiful and so dope and she holds you down, like down down down. This is the spirit talking through me right here,” said the “Level Up” singer.

To his almost unbelievable credit, Jim Jones sat there, listened, and respectfully and kindly told her that he appreciated her words and advice, which could have been helped by the cameras in their faces and all of the people around.

So, why was Ciara telling Jim it was time to marry Chrissy? Well, that’s because their relationship and the lack of an official marriage have been a constant source of discussion amongst the talking heads and folks for whom Black pop culture happenings are a thing.

In fact, our relationship with their relationship goes back to season 1, episode 6 of “Love & Hip Hop: New York,” where Chrissy actually proposed to Jim back in 2011. He kinda sorta accepted the proposal at the time, saying “Wow” and “I’m with you.” As of June 9, 2025, they are still unwed (officially), at least according to what we (and Ciara) know.

For what it’s worth, as long as Jim Jones and Chrissy are happy together in the arrangement that they have, their “marriage status” is really none of our business. But here we are.

After Ciara ran up on Jim Jones, Loren Lorosa from “The Breakfast Club” sat down with Jim and asked him about what happened, and the Jim Jones “Grace” train continued. The New York rapper said that he felt like he got scolded by somebody younger than him, but he also acknowledged, perhaps, why he was so gracious in his reaction and response.

“It was a great piece of advice,” he said. “Honestly, I needed that encouragement. I needed to hear that. Especially from somebody who’s active in preaching what she’s teaching. A lot of people have so many different opinions, and they’re nowhere near marriage or any type of great relationship or in any position to give me any type of advice about what I should be doing,” he added.

Well, if that ain’t maturity (and grace), we don’t know what is. Hopefully, he and Chrissy are good with their situation and when (and if) they do have a date for the wedding, we’re sure that we’ll all know.