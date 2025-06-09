Aaron Pierre and Teyana Taylor just became hollywood’s most gorgeous new couple

“Mufasa” star Aaron Pierre, who had the internet in a collective swoon, is officially off the market—and his new romance is with none other than multi-hyphenate powerhouse Teyana Taylor. Together, the two may have just secured the title of Hollywood’s most attractive couple.

After months of speculation, Pierre and Taylor confirmed their relationship this past weekend. In celebration of the “Mufasa” actor’s 31st birthday on June 7, the “Straw” actress took to Instagram with a sweet tribute to her man. Posting a series of never-before-seen photos, Taylor gave fans an intimate glimpse into their romance, captioning the post: “Cheers to Thirty-WON & many more wins around the sun. H‘AP’PY BIRTHDAY Woody.”

Pierre responded in the comments with a simple yet heartfelt: “Now and always. Thank you Tey 🌹”

Shortly after the post, a video of Pierre walking into his surprise birthday celebration began making the rounds online, capturing the moment he kissed Taylor, sealing the relationship reveal with a little PDA. Though this weekend marked their official confirmation, fans have been piecing things together for months.

Back in March, romance rumors first sparked when Taylor posted a carousel of striking black-and-white, James Bond–esque photos from the Oscars. Pierre shared images from the same shoot on his own Instagram, only adding fuel to the fire. Then, earlier this month, Taylor teased her musical return with “Escape Room,” a visual album starring Pierre alongside LaKeith Stanfield. He also appeared in the video for her first single, “Long Time.”

Pierre, who’s typically kept his love life under wraps, has previously offered subtle insights into his views on romance.

“I’m a romantic,” he shared in a 2024 interview with BBC 1Xtra. “But at the same time like many of us, I’m very protective of my heart and matters of the heart. I’m an enormous romantic; it just takes me a while to get there. But once I do, I’m at your beck and call.”

Taylor, meanwhile, is embracing her next chapter following her seven-year marriage to Iman Shumpert. Amid swirling rumors about the details of their divorce, she kept it candid, and classy when shutting down the discourse.

“Honestly, this divorce is signed, sealed, and delivered, so hopefully, this never even has to come up again,” she said, as previously reported by theGrio. “But please, let him do what he’s doing in peace, and let me do what I’m doing in peace. I am begging y’all to let me get my back blown out in peace, alright bye.”